Introducing Databricks on Google Cloud-Public preview





Last month, we announced Databricks on Google Cloud. It’s a co-development service that allows data teams (data engineering, data science, analytics, ML experts) to store data on a simple, open lakehouse platform for all data, AI, and analytics workloads. is. .. Today, we are launching a public preview of Databricks on Google Cloud.

There is one thing that is clear when talking to customers. It provides a state-of-the-art data architecture to accelerate real-world business impact by personalizing your experience with ML, improving the in-product gaming experience, or providing life-saving healthcare products. I want to build it. A few). However, many find that while processing different applications at the same time, they are stuck with an unmanageable amount of data across the data types of structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data. Data teams need to stitch together and further analyze various open source libraries and tools for their day-to-day operations. Multiple handoffs between data science, ML engineering, and deployment teams slow down development. The complexity and cost of transferring data between different data systems and the challenges of managing multiple copies of the data and security model add overhead.

With these issues in mind, we believe that the way to build a best-in-class Lakehouse platform is to build it with open standards. Open Standards, Open APIs, Open Platforms — Gives customers the option to build a modern data architecture based on services with a simple and collaborative experience. Google Cloud shares this vision of openness with open cloud services. This means that collaborative customers can choose the right toolset to solve the problem.

Open a data lake with Delta Lake and Google Cloud Storage

DeltaLake is an open technology that can integrate analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) with a lakehouse on top of an existing data lake. Data lakes are often an affordable way to store large amounts of raw data (structured, unstructured, video, text, audio) in the widely used open source format such as Apache Parquet. Still, many companies are struggling to run analytics and AI applications in production because they face many of the challenges listed below.

Delta Lake is an open format storage layer that provides reliability, performance, and governance to solve these data lake challenges. Databricks in Google Cloud is based on Delta Lake and Parquet formats, so you can keep all your data in Google Cloud Storage (GCS) without having to move it or copy it to multiple locations. This allows you to store and manage all your data for analysis on your data lake.

Faster experimentation with easy-to-use ML & AI services

Once an open data lake was created, the data science team laid the foundation for developing and training machine learning models. Databricks are available on Google Cloud, allowing data scientists and ML engineers to jointly use data science and managed MLflow capabilities with Google Cloud Storage or BigQuery Storage data.

Google Cloud Databricks is also integrated with Google Clouds’ AI service suite. For example, you can deploy the MLflow model to AI platform predictions for online services, or use the AI ​​platform’s pre-trained ML API and AutoML for vision, video, translation, and natural language processing.

Conclusion

Google Cloud’s Databricks bring a common vision of combining open platforms and open clouds to simplify data engineering, data science, and data analytics. Want to know more about how this collaborative solution integrates all analytics and AI workloads? Sign up for a launch event with Databricks CEO and co-founder Ali Ghodsi and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian to learn more about the benefits of an open Lakehouse platform and how Databricks on Google Cloud can help your data team collaborate.

Get started for free

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos