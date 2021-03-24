Milwaukee’s Madison ranks lowest on the list of best cities for women in the tech industry: The Badger Herald





According to a survey conducted by the Milwaukee Business Journal, Madison and Milwaukee are ranked near the bottom of the list of the best major cities for women in the tech industry.

In this report, which covered 63 cities, Milwaukee was number 43 and Madison was number 59.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, the survey was conducted by Smart Asset, a financial technology company that provides financial advice. The survey observed gender pay gaps, post-housing income, women’s share of the tech workforce, and tech employment growth in cities after three years. In each category, Madison and Milwaukee fell short of most other cities.

An article in each city by SmartAssetsaid found that there is a gender pay gap in technology. Technology is often seen as a progressive industry, but according to our research, women earn an average of 83 cents per dollar a man earns.

SmartAsset found that women in Milwaukee earned about 84 cents for $ 1 and women in Madison earned 80 cents for $ 1 compared to men.

Marianne Fairbanks, an assistant professor at the UW School of Human Ecology, said she was not surprised by the existing wage gap in technology.

[This is] It reminds us that we used to give men more opportunities than women, “says Fairbanks.

In a SmartAsset study, the motivation for investigating women’s opportunity gaps in technology is wage inequality and women in the ability of technology to save for retirement and cover daily costs such as housing. It is described as a desire to shed light on the impact it has. ..

Fairbanks has made great strides in the last few years by narrowing the gender gap in certain areas of the technology industry, but sexism is now deeply rooted in industry employment practices and has the same system as it does today. She believes that is unrealistic.

Fairbanks also said that women’s low ratings for Madison and Milwaukee technology are not shocking. Because, despite being the center of a larger city, she believes they are not as progressive as the metropolitan areas of states like California and Virginia, and that they are at risk of cultural change. the current.

Fairbanks thinks it has something to do with the threatening factor.

Fairbanks said it makes it difficult for women to get involved in technology in the current situation, but she sees growth opportunities.

Fairbanks said energy needs to be devoted to working to develop innovative opportunities for women in the industry, rather than focusing on the area of ​​gender equality in previously limited technology. He said there was a need to expand practical technology. Class and field.

You may be able to reconfigure what technology is. In my opinion, technology is what drives life on this planet … Having a more innovative approach to innovation and problem-solving really helps to raise interest in technology, Fairbanks said. ..

At the higher education level, Martigstafson, director of engineering expertise development programs at the University of Washington’s Faculty of Engineering, said he was encouraged by the fact that women are enrolled in engineering at the same rate as men.

Gustafsson said there are strong female representatives in the health sector and that the gender pay gap in both engineering and healthcare has narrowed in recent years. According to Gustafsson, the gap between women and men in Madison’s current technology is the highest in decades.

Fairbanks said the existing employment market is fairly strong for women in the tech industry after graduating from college because of the variety of employment opportunities in the tech workforce.

Fairbanks is in favor of expanding the existing definition of “technology” to include more working women in the umbrella of technology, and the existing gap and lack of representation of women’s wages in the industry is driven by innovative solutions. I said it could be solved.

