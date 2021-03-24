This next Breath of the Wild VR mod looks great in a 4K initial test video





Modder’s group is working on the Breath of the Wild VR mod, which allows you to play games in 4K using a high-end PC VR headset. You can see what the modders above call “proof of concept”, but don’t expect a general release for a while as the project is still in the very early pre-alpha stage.

If you’ve ever dreamed of visiting the breathtaking High Rules of Breath of the Wild in VR, you’re bound to be looking into Nintendo’s Cardboard Lab VR. My arms quiver and I blink a pound of contrast on my face in vain. Removes blur. Playing Breath of the Wild VR with Nintendo Labo was a bit of a novelty in 2019, but today there’s a need for a higher quality hands-free version.

Thankfully, Modder’s group of Brian Tate, Sebastián Aedo and Melon Speedruns is working on the Breath of the Wild VR mod, which allows you to play upscale versions of the game on your PC VR headset. This mod uses the popular Wii U emulator Cemu to bring Breath of the Wild to your PC and insert code for your VR experience.

“Today we tested Zelda: BOTW running in 4k in full native VR!” Read the announcement from the mod’s official Discord.[全般]Don’t be shy about anything you care about, as the tabs are fairly aggressive in answering questions about everything related to mods. However, it’s always best to scan existing channels to see if your question is answered.

Therefore, Cemu’s BOTW VR may or may not be possible thanks to all the supporters of freecam and redditors (especially thanks to @ elliotttate1 and / u / zipzapbloop for helping me buy the headset! ) Pic.twitter.com/PGhCDW1NI4 March 19, 2021

As UploadVR discovered, developers told the Discord community that a public release could take a month to a year. The mod includes both first and third person options, such as resolution and frame rate, depending on the rig you’re using.

The Cemu emulator itself is a fairly task-intensive software, so you’ll need at least a decent midrange gaming PC to run the Breath of the Wild VR mod. If you want to run at 4K with an acceptable frame rate, you need something even more powerful. .. Still, it’s a small amount to visit an already gorgeous world that has been retextured to look even better in VR. Again, keep in mind that this is basically a full-release concept preview. Don’t hold your breath (puns aren’t intended).

Until you get Breath of the Wild VR, it’s a good idea to check out some great games like Zelda.







