Social gaming platform Rec Room raises $ 100 million with a valuation of $ 1.25 billion

The social gaming platform Rec Room has raised $ 100 million at a valuation of $ 1.25 billion. Funding is another vote of trust in user-created content.

So, like another candidate for the Metaverse, novels like Snow CrashandReady Player One, there’s an all-interconnected virtual world universe.

For creators, the user-generated content platform Roblox is unveiled and Overwolf raises $ 52.5 million for mods, a major theme in the latest game boom.

Existing investors Sequoia Capital and Index Ventures led the round with the participation of existing investors Madrona Ventures Group. The news continues a year of unprecedented milestones for young companies.

Rec Room was released as a free-to-play experience in 2016 and now has 15 million lifetime users. In an interview with GamesBeat, CEO Nick Fajt said revenue has increased by 566% over the past year as a result of monetization.

Over the last 12 months, Weve has seen strong growth, says Fajt. Rec Room believes it can be a permanent big company that blends gaming and social. I think this will be one of the things that really has an impact on culture. I think it will be one of the biggest games in the world. And we really want to invest in that future.

Image Credit: Rec Room

Rec Room started with a focus on virtual reality headsets, so getting here wasn’t easy. The market was touted in 2016, but took off slower than expected. Rec Room has moved its focus to other platforms such as game consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

VR is still about 25% of the user base, but now the company has an even bigger platform. Fajt said the company needs to find growth on other platforms.

According to Fagit, VR is still a very important part of our work. Probably still a top 2 or top 3 VR app.

Rec Room has more than 5 million rooms to explore and more than 2 million players have created content in Rec Room. According to Fajt, the company is focused on creating easy-to-use creative tools. One thing that worked was to allow users to charge other users for in-game currency when selling their items. Rec Room has also launched a subscription service as an easy way for users to buy in-game currency.

Image Credit: Rec Room

According to Fajt, the look of your app should be friendly, friendly, and friendly. That’s a big part of what we do.

In Rec Room, you can party with friends from all over the world and build everything from escape rooms to adventure games, Battle Royale Island and birthday parties. Diversity continues to grow with incentives such as creator reward programs that pay creators over $ 1 million during 2021. Creators are adding 20,000 new rooms a day.

He said he wanted him to change from a hobby to a career.

In addition to games, Rec Room has become a popular destination for digital Hangouts, creative classes, corporate brainstorms, office extensions, weddings and more, according to Fajt. He said Roblox’s target market is around 9 to 12 years old, while the target market is around 13 to 16 years old. Also, with Rec Room, players need to know the programming to create things.

In the long run, Rec Room may be a good candidate for building a metaverse. Currently, about 40 people can enter the room. But over time, it can change and become more like a metaverse.

It looks like an interesting challenge as we move forward with AR and VR. We hope RecRoom will play a big role in defining that, says Fajt.

Image Credit: Rec Room

In the challenge? The community always needs moderation, so we maintain a happy environment and good behavior, Mr. Fagit said. Keeping your room healthy requires machine learning and AI.

Rec Room is available for iOS, Xbox, PlayStation, Oculus and Steam. The company has less than 100 employees. The company plans to hire many people.

According to Fajt, growth has been seen on consoles and iOS. Some interesting headsets came out and saw a great audience at Oculus Quest 2.

When it comes to financing, Mr. Fagit said, “We were just looking around and thought it was a good time to raise money. You can always adjust the right partner, the right plan, the right price. ..

