New SEO tool keeps track of Google SERP percentages in local packs





A new free tool for SEOs provides insights on Google search capabilities from analyzing 60 million US queries.

Developed by the Local SEO Guide, Local-Pack-O-Meter tracks data from 10 different Google search features, including local packs, knowledge panels, shopping, job listings, and ads.

What sets Local-Pack-O-Meter apart from other tools that monitor Google search capabilities is the amount of data that can be accessed.

TrajectData, a client of the Local SEO Guide, provides SERP statistics from approximately 60 million US search queries. If the sample size is significantly larger than similar tools, you may get more representative data for all queries in the United States.

“Tools like MozCast have their own version of the SERP feature tracker, but these are usually dedicated to a relatively small number of keywords (1,000 for MozCast). When you hear” 60 million, “SERP real estate I thought I could get a more accurate picture of what the real estate looks like nationwide. “

Local-Pack-O-Meter contains historical data dating back to May 2020, so you can already find some interesting trends.

Local packs appear on about 36% of Google search results pages in the United States. With the exception of September, the numbers are consistent from May 2020 to February 2021.

What we can collect from this data is that the amount of searches that trigger local packs during a pandemic does not appear to decrease.

Data suggest that people were searching for local locations and businesses at a similar rate throughout the year.

It’s interesting to see little change in the penetration of local search packs, as so many local facilities have been forced to close for a period of time.

“The percentage of local packs over the past year is pretty consistent. It’s about 36% now. So just over a third of all Google searches have some sort of local intent. Search for “Pizza near me”. By the way, this is pretty close to what Mozcast shows (41%), so it’s very good for Dr. Pete! “

What has changed noticeably from month to month is the “PeopleAlsoAsk” search function. This feature appeared in 25% of SERPs in May 2020 and in over 40% of SERPs as of February.

This can be a positive sign for publishers, as more content can be found in Google’s search suggestions as the number of People Also Ask boxes grows.

As of last month, ads are more than doubled on Google SERPs compared to the beginning of the year. This is in line with the increase in the number of shopping boxes.

Comparing February and last year’s holiday shopping season, the increase in the proportion of SERPs with shopping boxes is particularly noticeable.

How can this data be used?

Local-Pack-O-Meter provides data collected from 60 million US Google search queries that SEO can use to analyze search traffic.

For example, if you’re doing SEO for a retailer and you’re trying to diagnose why traffic came in in February, you can use this data to see that your shopping boxes are served more often on Google. ..

Similarly, if you see an unusual reduction in traffic from one month to another, such a tool may help provide some answers.

Check out the free Local-Pack-O-Meter here.

