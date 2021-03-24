How privacy-driven innovation can eliminate data waste





Truatas Michael Ingrassia describes how businesses can use their data responsibly without reducing efficiency or causing excessive data waste.

The commercial benefits of leveraging the untapped potential of data cannot be denied. It has been heard by executives since the data was first welcomed as a fuel for the future.

However, privacy airlocks are driving commercial pipes as data is increasingly putting pressure on businesses to prove that both consumers and regulators are empowering the use of data in a responsible manner. It prevents it from flowing efficiently.

How much data are you actually wasting?

With the right technology, tools, and the ability to infer valuable insights from your data, you need to invest heavily to address the complexity inherent in data-driven transformations. But in addition, fears of breaking regulatory ties and damaging consumer brand value are also causing costly impacts on some obvious and more harmful ones. I will.

In particular, a new wave of analytic paralysis that wraps organizations in an increasingly privacy-centric world leads to the waste of large amounts of data, which is a key differentiator between businesses struggling with the ability to leverage advanced analytics. To survive compared to what thrives in Industry 4.0, which is curbing economic growth.

From too liberal to too conservative

Waste of data is not a new phenomenon. Initially, the large amount of data that businesses were accumulating wasn’t working. why? Data was a new asset that required new knowledge and new tools.

However, as organizations began to understand how to leverage data to improve their efficiency and consumer experience, we have entered an era of vast data utilization and unfortunately data misuse has increased.

And that was when the pendulum began to sway. Consumers have become more aware of their digital selves, data for profit has become the backbone of social controversy, and the demand for regulatory intervention has finally been met.

However, the disruption of compliance due to tighter regulation and enforcement has effectively introduced the discipline that is highly needed by data handlers, while also causing collateral damage. This has forced many organizations to over-turn towards treating data as a potential responsibility rather than a potential asset that drives growth.

Ironically, businesses are being constrained by the advances in data that have driven so many businesses now. It is not the ignorance of how to utilize intangible assets, but the fear of how to mitigate tangible risk that leads to the waste of large amounts of data.

Rules alone don’t work

Data analysis is at a turning point, and companies are at a crossroads in assessing several competing factors. None of those elements can be ignored. Commercial value, consumer confidence, regulatory compliance, and business strategy. The apparent contradiction of these factors leads to paralysis and no decision is made for fear of failure.

To solve this problem and drive database innovation, we need to systematically rethink our position on data privacy. Conversations can no longer focus solely on complying with government-imposed rules and regulations.

Of course, you have to fulfill your regulatory obligations, but it cannot be the alpha and omega of analysis. The story is too restrictive. Instead, we need to be honest and accept the fact that rules alone do not help businesses overcome everyday obstacles.

When it comes to data analytics, you need to learn from the most sophisticated companies to get out of the data waste that causes many organizations to become paralyzed. These data innovation-driven companies are adopting privacy-enhancing technology (PET) to address two issues: getting the value they need from their data while addressing their data privacy concerns.

This technology-driven approach provides the tools needed to drive change, support positive positioning, and drive market incentives to guide conversations about responsible data practices that drive innovation, rather than limiting it. We also need a government that knows it is emerging.

It’s time to rely on technology as a solution to the problem, rather than being abandoned as enabling the existing trust crisis.

Encourage responsible innovation with PET

Rather than constantly advancing regulatory rules for data, PET can be used to jointly encourage responsible innovation.

Shifting a negative story into one of the empowerments helps to trigger a change movement that provides the organization with a way out of the privacy prison that unknowingly trapped itself. It provides a practical approach to unlocking data and supports solutions that enable you to overcome the trust crisis and promote a trust economy.

By adopting privacy-enhancing technology that can measure and mitigate privacy risks, businesses can confidently analyze their data without worrying about consumer or regulatory backlash.

In addition to this, PET is intentionally designed to unleash value and protect privacy, providing businesses with both a safety blanket and a door to new opportunities. In addition, PET is becoming more sophisticated and adaptable to a variety of use cases, helping companies understand the return on investment for early adoption of privacy-centric business strategies.

Unauthorized innovation may still exist

The success of the modern technology economy was underpinned by the principles of unauthorized innovation. It claims that innovation will thrive in a lawless space cyberspace with no regulatory restrictions.

However, the idea that innovation and data responsibilities are mutually exclusive is a canard, as PET is increasingly convincing that legitimate innovation does not have to be treated as an oxymoron.

Today, the imbalance of power that once supported businesses is leaning towards consumers. So Mark Zuckerberg is moving fast and the era of breaking things is over. Companies looking for profitable, long-term success built around loyalty need to evolve with a privacy mindset.

Now that we are in an era of understanding how technology affects people, we can adapt to new ways of thinking and working, as humans always have. By putting people at the center of their strategy and leveraging privacy-protecting technologies, businesses can continue to drive innovation without compromising consumer confidence. This is a long-term sustainable business philosophy.

Ultimately, by harnessing the power of PET, companies will not only ease the regulations and consumer pressures that limit data flow, but also maximize the potential of their data to grow tomorrow. You can drive your strategy. ..

By Michael Ingrassia

Michael Ingrassia is President and Legal Advisor to Truata, a Dublin-based data anonymization and analytics company.

