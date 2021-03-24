Online Course: Google’s Professional Certification Program at Coursera





Coursera, an online learning platform that offers classes offered by top schools such as Yale University and Duke University, has partnered with Google to implement the Google Professional Certificates program.

These multi-course curriculums are offered in the areas of data analysis, project management, UX (user experience) design, IT support, and IT automation. Upon completion of any of the programs, you will receive a certificate that will allow you to strengthen your resume or qualify for a new career. According to Google, 82% of US graduates report positive career results (new jobs, promotions, promotions) within six months.

This collaboration is part of Google’s “Grow With Google” initiative and aims to help people looking to change jobs or create resumes. Designed by senior Google employees, these programs give you the hands-on knowledge to perform well in entry-level positions in each area.

This includes learning about industry-standard platforms and applications that you use on a daily basis. No prior knowledge or experience in these areas is required to get started. All programs are designed for beginners.

Each certificate program is divided into 5-8 classes and builds on each other as they become more complex. For example, the first course of Google’s IT automation certificate is the Python crash course, the second is the interaction with the operating system using Python, and the sixth course is the automation of the actual task using Python.

All of these classes are completely online. You can proceed with all classes at your own pace and check the information of each class at any time. According to Coursera, if you concentrate on your work 5-10 hours a week, it should take 6-8 months to complete one of Google’s professional certification programs.

It will take some time, but completing one of these programs is one of the smartest investments you can make if you are considering entering the project management or IT space. The monthly fee is $ 49 and the official exam fee is $ 149. Coursera offers a 7-day free trial, so you can test one of Google’s Professional Certificates program courses to see if it works.

One of the great things about the Google Professional Certificates program is that Google continues to provide resources after you earn your degree. This includes access to resume writing workshops, career coaching sessions, and even mock interviews. The Google Career Certificates Employer Consortium, which consists of 130 US companies including Snap Inc. Target, Verizon, Best Buy and Infosys, was also established.

Companies participating in this group are committed to considering Google Career Certificate holders for entry-level positions. They even post jobs on a dedicated job platform that only certificate holders can access. According to Google, these certificate fields currently have over 1 million jobs in demand, with an average salary of $ 63,600. What the actual payroll holder receives depends on the role and the company.

If you want to go back to school or change jobs but don’t have the ability to attend classes directly, we recommend completing the Google Professional Certificates program. Qualified professors will learn practical skills in new fields and will be supported after graduation.

Learn more about Google’s Professional Certificates program at Coursera.

