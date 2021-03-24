How to use Google Analytics4 demo account | GA4 demo properties





Google has released a demo account for Google Analytics 4 (GA4). This account contains two fully functional GA4 demo properties that allow you to experience a fully configured version of the new platform.

GA4 demo properties are Google MerchandiseStore and Flood-It! Use the data collected from. This means you can see how GA4 reports on both traditional e-commerce sites and iOS and Android apps.

If you’re new to Google’s latest Google Analytics, we recommend reading the detailed Google Analytics 4 guide to understand the differences (and in some cases significant differences) between GA4 and Universal Analytics.

How to access GA4 demo properties

If you have previously accessed the Google Analytics demo account in Google Universal Analytics, you will also be able to access the above two properties. Google Merchandise Store and Flood-It!

If not, you can access the demo here or from the Google Analytics help page.

Navigating GA4 Demo Properties GoogleMerchandiseStore Demo Properties

One of the benefits of GA4 demo properties is that you can access some datasets that may not be accessible otherwise.

For example, the Google Merchandise Store GA4 properties include automatically collected event setups, Retail / eCommerce recommended events, and some custom events.

Finally, this allows you to experiment with 29 different events and their parameters.

The GA4 property of the product store focuses on e-commerce and has events such as product view (view_item), promotion view (view_promotion), and checkout (begin_checkout).

The analytics hub, where most reports and analytics take place, already has four reports configured. The analytics hub is one of the biggest changes in GA4, as users have to create the majority of their reports themselves.

On the one hand, this is good because it’s far from one size that fits all approaches of previous versions of Google Analytics. On the contrary, GA4 becomes more difficult for basic users.

Google Flood-It!Demo properties

The second GA4 property in your account is for FloodIt. App. Also, because it’s an app, the configured events are very different.

Events that are automatically collected will continue to be captured, but only events related to the app will be captured. The app has many more auto-collect events, such as capturing events such as ad_impression, app_update, first_open, and in_app_purchase.

The recommended events are for games, so they include events such as level_complete, level_retry, and level_fail. As mentioned in a previous blog post, GA4 has Firebase analytics on the back end, so it fits naturally into app tracking.

Unfortunately, there is no analytics hub report set up for FloodIt. It’s a property, which means you have the opportunity to create it yourself.

Final idea: GA4 demo account

Comparing the GA4 app with the demo account in the goods store, I feel that GA4 is definitely suitable for the app. However, this could be because the structure and format of Universal Analytics has taken root in our hearts after years and thousands of hours of use.

The Universal Analytics demo account has been around for some time. When it was first created, it was an invaluable resource to be able to actually experience some of the new (at that time) features of Universal Analytics, such as Enhanced ecommerce.

This time it hasn’t changed. GA4 is significantly different from Universal Analytics. Therefore, it is not recommended to jump in first and switch immediately. Demo properties are another chance to understand GA4 and try what is possible.

As always, if you have any questions about migrating to GA4, feel free to contact the Web Analytics team. I will be happy to help you.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos