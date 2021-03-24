The Moon’s Natural Cave can be used to store samples of Earth’s biodiversity-Technology News, Firstpost





Associated Press March 24, 2021 11:55:03 AM IST

According to scientists and students at the University of Arizona, a natural underground cave on the Moon is used to store frozen samples of Earth species to protect biodiversity in the event of a global catastrophe. I can do it. According to the Arizona Daily Star, aerospace and mechanical engineering professor Jekan Thanga and five of his students presented a treatise on this concept at the International IEEE Aerospace Conference earlier this year.

Tanga said the underground biological repository serves as a backup copy of frozen seeds, spores, sperm, and egg samples from most Earth species. Specimens are safely stored in a cave carved with lava hundreds of feet below the surface of the moon.

According to scientists, a cave large enough to house a 30-story building can be rocketed from Earth in four to five days, creating an essentially undisturbed environment for the past three to four billion years. Offers.

Lvaro Daz-Flores Caminero, a PhD candidate at the university, and Claire Pedersen, an undergraduate student, were the lead authors of this treatise. They said the idea came from the Bible story of Noah’s Ark, but the Moon’s Ark was in a high-tech archive with robots and solar panels, rather than two of all animals. Save 50 samples from the selected variety. This group has been studying ideas in a global catastrophe for at least seven years.

There is no such thing on earth. Nothing is as safe as this, Tanga said, adding that it would serve as insurance in the event of a global catastrophe.

Thanga estimates that it can take 5 years and 15 spaces to launch a repository.

Tanga also said it was similar to that of Svalbard Seed Bank, an existing Norwegian repository that holds hundreds of thousands of plant samples. Instead, the one on the moon holds a million different seed packets.

This group wants to send 6.7 million species a month. This represents up to 90% of all known flora and fauna, except those that cannot be stored at very low temperatures. It is unknown what happens to the sample once a month.

He said he wanted to save it for when we had the technology to (re) deploy it. Once it was lost, it was lost forever. There is no way to get it back.

So far, the work on this idea has been funded by a grant from NASA. The group has announced plans to publish more details as more research is done, such as how the sample reacts to long-term storage in microgravity.

Daz-Flores Caminero, a PhD student who co-authored the first treatise on the concept, welcomes this challenge. Interdisciplinary projects are difficult due to their complexity. But I think the same complexity makes them beautiful, he said.

