How practical is solar power to keep your smartphone running?





The main problem with charging something from the sun is, of course, that the latter is inconsistent in either country (but more than most in the UK!) Turn your smartphone into a solar array. For the best you can’t connect and hope. Because it is much better to use a co-array / power bank system, the solar power is stored in an internal lithium-ion cell and released on demand in the usual way via a USB-A or Type C port. I will.

By the way, the Review Solar Power Bank is this and can also be obtained in other color schemes from cheap Chinese sources at a fraction of the cost. Unfortunately, there are some basic design flaws. The power switch was pressed against a microswitch mounted at right angles to the internal main PCB, so a few presses would result in loss of plastic and solder, making it impossible to power on the unit. Very disappointing-I loved the concept!

In fact, if you have a more reliable solar power bank that you can recommend, we welcome your data points. But for this feature, I think it’s safest to separate the solar panel and power bank features so that you don’t have to throw them away if half of them fail!

That’s why I used a Choetech array (foldable, reasonably portable, dual output, rainproof, etc.) on both sunny and cloudy days (Spring in the UK) and wired with a simple voltage. With a current meter, and my favorite digital power bank, all located on top of the guinea pig run (!), This made it easy to check all the numbers involved.

Note that there is a system error in the power bank statistics due to the voltage and power loss involved. So, for example, this power bank claims to be “10,000mAh”, which is 3.7V. The power bank is charged via a standard 5V source (here the sun / panel). It is good to think that the internal transfer is lossless, but my intuition is that the inefficiency of voltage conversion is about 20% and wiring. This is in close agreement with the step down from 5V to 3.7V. That is, the 10,000mAh supplied by the sun at 5V fully charges the 3.7V internal cell of the 10,000mAh power bank.

Similarly, in order to charge the connected device, the internal circuitry of the power bank needs to ramp up the voltage to 5V, which also involves (about) 20% power loss. So, normally, draining a 10,000mAh power bank to 5,000mAh actually supplies about 4000mAh at 5V. (There is more loss in the charging circuit of the receiving smartphone-hopefully we are detecting the theme here!)

However, as a rough estimate, as you can see from the graphed results, the test “19W” (each of the two USB ports maximizes at 2.4A, but only one is used here) solar array Powers enough to put 5000mAh into the power bank during 3 hours on a moderately sunny day (in the UK, with the array flat as shown), and after further loss, the current Enough to fully charge many 2021 smartphones. The sunshine data is the blue line below:

The “overcast” state (red line) achieves the same 5000mAh, but only after 5-6 hours outside, that is, after opening into the air for a day. If interested, my gadget peaked at 1.9V at noon in the sun and dropped to 0.9A on cloudy days.

But now there are metrics that are easy to remember.

One power bank is exposed to the sun for one day = one smartphone is fully charged.

As a rule of thumb, this is fine, but what if you want to do some calculations and scale up your tests to cover different weather conditions? And at this point, you need to consider possible real use cases. You know if you are allowed to go camping, hiking, or generally enjoy outdoors, away from the Covid-19 restrictions.

An example of use when solar power is needed is that the mains (or 12V from the car) haven’t lasted for days. If your Choetech array has a carabiner hole and isn’t placed on the ground, I think the idea is to strap it behind your rucksack while hiking or to your bike pannier while cycling. In any case, solar accessories can be supplied to a small power bank like the one here-even with a zippered pocket for everything, which is really convenient. Then, a few miles after arriving at your destination for the day, remove the power bank to make sure your smartphone is more than fully charged. You can connect and update at night if needed.

If you’re out all day, you can do it even on cloudy days. Now, what if you have to charge multiple items, also say your partner’s (or friend’s) phone? Even assuming the sun is full and your movement can keep the solar array pointing towards the sun, you will be fine to get 10,000mAh from something like this. From at least one port. Fortunately, many arrays (like this one) have two output ports, so I’m not sure why you can’t use two 10,000mAh power banks along these lines. These are very small and not too heavy. The USB cables to each of them are all in a small compartment, and each power bank should get at least 5000mAh per day.

My white and black Qi 10,000mAh power bank is connected to two solar array output ports. (As always, white LED displays don’t work well at short shutter speeds, and photo segments are “lost !!”)

So, in the hardware department, it’s a bit overkill, but math works. Also, multiple phones can work for days at a time, far from civilization.

Of course, this is all a very niche. Despite my interest in technology and enthusiastic pedestrians and cyclists (on a sunny day), I had this solar array only once every two years, but it was never used. .. We have become accustomed to some form of electricity (campgrounds, vehicles, etc.) wherever we go. In addition, there are some great 30,000 mAh power banks (such as this one) that keep several phones running for days. All you have to do is charge it at home.

But as the 2021 world becomes more and more environmentally friendly, it remains fascinating. I want to see more solar accessories. After a long and miserable winter (UK), I want to see a sturdy and reliable solar power bank. Maybe I just want to see the sun for more than a few hours!

Anyway, roll Ecotech. We welcome your comments!

