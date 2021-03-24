Animal Crossing New Horizon-Sanrio Amiibo Card Where to Get





Animal Crossing: New Horizons is just celebrating its first anniversary. The game itself is the perfect game for the previous type of year. Like the Animal Crossing games of the past, there were many updates last year, but the latest ones are quite different. This time around, it’s a crossover between the most popular character Hello Kitty and the most famous Sanrio brand and its characters. Not only will it be added to the game like any other update, but to scan with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you will need to purchase a special set of Sanrio collaboration pack amiibo cards. These can be very difficult to find, as they are only available at one retail store in the United States. That’s why we’ve created a detailed guide for you to get when it’s released this week.

Where to get Sanrio Amiibo cards

Animal Crossing Sanrio amiibo Card: New Horizons will be available on Friday, March 21st. It’s just a set of 6 cards, not a set of cards that are randomized and you have to buy multiple packs to collect them all. Same 6 for all packs. This is suitable for a limited number of people to buy, but it certainly doesn’t stop the scalper.

Unlike the previous Animal Crossing amiibo cards sold at multiple retailers, the Sanrio amiibo card is for Target only. You might think it shouldn’t be too bad. You can get the pack online and ship it, or go to the store on Friday and find it on the shelves, but that’s not the case.

Through weekly advertising, Target revealed that Sanrio amiibo cards will only be available for online pickup or drive-up. Specifically, he said he would be available for online pickup or drive-up at 8:00 AM CST (9 AM EST or 6:00 AM Pacific). This means that when they get up and order a store pickup, they need to go to the website and go to the collection area to get it, or pick it up by car outside the store. You can order online for store receipt, but for some reason you cannot order online and ship it to your home. It is also assumed that the shelves are out of stock, but depending on the number of stocks you can tell if this is really the case.

This is similar to what Target saw how it handled the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S, so you should plan for them to be very popular when they are released this week. Hopefully, the fact that all packs have the same card will prevent non-scalpers from buying those bundles. The target says it’s limited to two, so on Friday you’ll see how easy or difficult it is to get the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sanrio amiibo card.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Get your Sanrio amiibo card on Friday, March 26th and check out our vast collection of game-related guides. Also, check out Sanrio’s collaboration at Animal Crossing Pocket Camp. If you need more Animal Crossing x Sanrio, read here.

