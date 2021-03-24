Elon Musk says Tesla vehicles can now be purchased using Bitcoin





Tesla chief Elon Musk said Wednesday that the company’s electric vehicles will be available for purchase using Bitcoin, and the option will be available outside the United States later this year.

“You can now buy Tesla with Bitcoin,” he tweeted Wednesday, adding that Bitcoin paid to Tesla will not be converted to traditional currency.

Electric car makers last month announced that they would buy $ 1.5 billion in Bitcoin and soon accept it as a payment method for cars, raising the price of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency.

Musk, who promotes cryptocurrencies through Twitter accounts, criticized traditional cash last month, saying, “If the real interest rate is negative, only fools will look elsewhere.”

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) 1616569360000 He said that, due to the difference from cash, S & P500 companies are “adventurous enough” to hold cryptocurrencies. After Tesla invested in Bitcoin, several companies, including Uber Technologies Inc and Twitter Inc, shared their views on cryptocurrencies. https://reut.rs/3cg9gMP

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said the ride-hailing service company had discussed ideas for investing in Bitcoin and “quickly rejected” them. However, he added that Uber could potentially accept cryptocurrencies as payments.

Twitter had previously said it was undecided about Bitcoin holdings, but General Motors said it would evaluate whether Bitcoin could be accepted as a vehicle payment.

Tesla recently added “Tesla’s Techno King” to the list of official mask titles.

