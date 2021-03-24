Evolution of the Mac OS X operating system





Mac OS X has experienced a lot for over 20 years. As the person sitting in the front row of Macworld Expo, when CEO Gil Amellio brought Steve Jobs to the stage to celebrate Apple’s purchase of NeXT, I feel like I’ve witnessed the whole story.

The macOS we use today is the result of over 16 major OS releases over the last 20 years. Here are the highlights.

Before Mac OS X, Rhapsody was there.

Prior to Mac OS X, the next generation of Mac OS was codenamed Rhapsody. The software created for NextStep (which will be Cocoa) was run natively. Traditional MacOS apps ran in the compatibility window. Rhapsody adopted Mac OS 8 as its design language, but the design was abandoned before OS X was finally shipped.

Most importantly, major Mac software developers didn’t try to rewrite their apps for the NextStep “yellow box.” Apple had to go back to the blueprints and come up with a more robust migration approach for developers. The result is the Blue Box, which provides the ability to run traditional Mac apps natively on new operating systems.

In 1999, Apple released Mac OS X Server 1.0. This is a strange fusion of NextStep and Mac OS, and no interface quirks have ever been seen. It looked like Mac OS, but after a short period of use, I found that I preferred the modified version of NextStep’s skin.

After the developer preview version, Mac OS X Public Beta (codenamed Kodiak internally) arrived in 2000 and was technically a beta version, but Apple has $ 30 for the privilege to test it. I requested. It was still very similar to Mac OS 8 and didn’t have an Apple menu, but a non-functional Apple logo was parked in the middle of the Mac menu bar. In a review of Ars Technica, John Siracusa wrote: “The Macintosh is defined by its interface, and its redefinition must be at least as good as the replacement. The Mac OS X Public Beta hasn’t achieved that goal.”

Early OS X

In March 2001, Mac OS X 10.0 (internal codename Cheetah) was released. It was … great. The new Aqua interface, announced by Steve Jobs at a considerable fanfare, was cute, translucent and full of trendy 3D effects. The core of Mac OS X was there, and there was a lot that Apple and third-party developers could build.

But its original version was terribly slow. When I restarted my Mac on Mac OS X, no one at the time deleted the classic Mac OS partition and committed to OS X full-time, so it felt completely speedy as if the Mac was immersed in Moraces. became.

Mac OS X had a classic mode that allowed users to run software designed for previous operating systems. 512pixels.net

Apple knew that and moved quickly to correct the situation. Mac OS X 10.1 (codenamed Puma) was the first version that actually felt ready for day-to-day work. On a Mac with a G4 processor, it was actually faster than Mac OS 9. Support for AppleTalk and AFP servers has been added, greatly improving the compatibility of existing networks. Version 10.1 is also the first version to run the new Microsoft Office X and is a major milestone in accepting Mac OS X as a valid platform. In my Macworld review of OS X 10.1, I wrote: .. “

Released in August 2002, Mac OS X 10.2 was the first version of Mac OS X, commonly referred to by the nickname “Big Cat.” This was a jaguar. Jaguar saw Apple mitigate some of the biggest design mistakes in the Aqua interface, reducing the impact of transparency. In a Macworld review, I wrote: “The drop-down menu is slightly transparent, but much more opaque and easier to read.[一般]The pop-up menu in the settings pane lists four antialiasing algorithms so you can choose the best way to smooth the text for your monitor. More importantly, you can choose the easiest method for your eyes. “

Cruise control

Jaguar was probably the first version of Mac OS X adopted by the classic Mac OS holdout. It ended the era of Mac OS X’s fastest development. After Jaguar, Apple’s OS X release was a bit more sophisticated, focused, added one or two major features, and made a number of minor tweaks. This was the beginning of a long cruise with what is now Mac OS, not just Mac OS.

Mac OS X 10.3 Panther: Introduced in the fall of 2003, Panther was the first to integrate Apple-branded cloud storage support via iDisk. The Finder has added a sidebar to help you store the folders you’re familiar with today, and colored labels for your files.[開く]and[保存]The dialog box also selects the sidebar, allowing users to view them as icons or lists instead of using the multi-column NeXT-style browser, which was the only option in previous versions. Read my Macworld review of Panther.

Mac OS X 10.4 Tiger: Introduced in the spring of 2005. Its banner function was Spotlight. It has so far provided users with the first personal search engine for files on the Mac. Automator also made its debut at Tiger in the hope that it will bring the joy of automation to users who are overwhelmed by the idea of ​​writing AppleScript scripts. Dashboards, a layer of JavaScript-based “widgets” full of information at a glance, also appeared first. In my Macworld editor Tiger column, I wrote: [Tiger’s} changes are for the good or not—all you know is that they’re different. But then, slowly, you begin to form judgments about the new features, to appreciate small touches that originally escaped your notice.”

Time Machine made its debut in Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard.

512pixels.net

Mac OS X 10.5 Leopard: Released in the fall of 2007. Apple highlighted the fact that it added 300 new features to OS X, including a simplified user interface (good!) and a semitransparent menu bar (bad!). The big new feature in Leopard was Time Machine, letting Mac users back up their computers by plugging in an external hard drive. Apple also introduced Spaces, which riffed on the existing Exposé feature to allow users to switch between multiple workspaces. And if you’ve ever pressed the space bar in Finder to preview a file, you’ve got Leopard to thank—it introduced Quick Look. In my Macworld review, I wrote, “Quick Look itself is an impressive technology, if longtime users can retrain themselves to press space rather than double-clicking on a document to see what’s inside.”

Mac OS X 10.6 Snow Leopard: Released in the summer of 2009. This was famously the “bug fix” edition of OS X, in which Apple focused on improving stability, boosting performance, reclaiming disk space, and adding support for 64-bit processors. Nothing says that your operating system has reached a comfortable, stable point than a bug-fix release. In my Macworld review, I said that Snow Leopard was a “no-brainer of an upgrade.”

Middle age creeps in

OS X 10.7 Lion: For all the comfort that Snow Leopard gave us, 2011’s Lion brought the pain—in my Macworld review, I said that Lion was “a shock to the system.” Lion broke a lot of software that had worked for years in OS X, including many apps that I used to record podcasts. It took years for replacements to emerge. Lion introduced “natural scrolling” and trackpad gestures, new auto-hiding scroll bars, full-screen apps, the iOS-style app launcher Launchpad, a very confusing new paradigm for auto-saving and versioning, and AirDrop for quick wireless file exchange between Macs.

OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion: A surprise summer 2012 release—people didn’t expect a new Mac OS release only a year after the previous one, when Apple seemed to have settled into a once-every-two-years pace. In my Macworld review of Mountain Lion, I thought that the new release schedule was a sign of “more careful incremental updates (with fewer bugs) rather than great leaps (with more, nastier bugs).” Mountain Lion deeply integrated iCloud into OS X for the first time. Stalwart OS X apps—Address Book, iCal, and iChat—were renamed to match their iOS equivalents (Contacts, Calendar, and Messages). Reminders, Notes, and Game Center also made the move from iOS to OS X.

The Notification Center made its debut in OS X Mavericks.512pixels.net

OS X 10.9 Mavericks: Arrived in the fall of 2013, ending the era of big cat names and putting Mac OS X on an annual release cycle that it continues to this day. Owing to changes in Apple’s business model and various financial regulations, Mavericks was the first release of OS X since version 10.1 to be given away for free. In my Macworld review of Mavericks, I called it a “grab bag of tweaks, simplifications, advances made in lockstep with iOS, and improvements under the hood.” Mavericks added tabs and tags to the Finder, Reading List to Safari, iCloud Keychain for storing passwords, an iOS-style Notification Center, and AirPlay mirroring.

OS X 10.10 Yosemite: In the fall of 2014, Yosemite proved that Apple wasn’t going to move OS X to version 11.0 without a fight. Yosemite doubled down on iCloud Drive support, added Continuity and Handoff for more integration with other Apple devices, and upgraded AirDrop to work with iPhones and iPads. In my Macworld review, I pointed out that Yosemite sets up the Mac operating system for a future with Retina displays.

OS X 10.11 El Capitan: Released in 2015. It introduced pinned sites in Safari, more expansive Spotlight searches, and upgrades to Mission Control including a new Split View. In my Macworld review of El Capitan, I found that a few apps I relied on weren’t initially compatible with El Capitan, though new app versions eventually came.

macOS 10.12 Sierra: In 2016, OS X became macOS. Sierra added Siri to the Mac. In Roman Loyola’s Macworld review, he wrote that Siri initially felt “like a luxury than a must-have,” but found Siri useful for tedious tasks. Sierra also introduced Apple Watch unlock and Apple Pay, and allowed the automatic syncing of your Desktop and Documents folders to iCloud Drive.

macOS 10.13 High Sierra: Like Snow Leopard, it was a mostly under-the-hood update, released in 2017. It laid the groundwork for the future by introducing the new APFS filesystem and Metal 2 graphics framework. It was a pretty boring update, but sometimes boring is good. Roman Loyola’s Macworld review of High Sierra said that it, “lay[s] The foundation for better things to come. “

macOS 10.14 Mojave: Introduced in 2018, it has a dark mode, new color accents, and a more delicate interface that’s better suited for Retina displays. More dramatically, four iOS apps (News, Stocks, Voice Memos, and Home) were brought directly from iOS to the Mac via an early version of Apple’s Mac Catalyst technology. Here is a Macworld review of Roman Loyola.

The beginning of something new

However, changes were happening on macOS and the Mac in general. Something was imminent. Introducing a Mac running Apple Silicon.

The predecessor of the major change on the Mac was macOS 10.15 Catalina, released in the fall of 2019. This ended support for 32-bit apps and made them incompatible with many, if not decades, software that had been in use for years. With the introduction of Mac Catalyst, developers can bring iPad apps to the Mac with just a few tweaks. iTunes has become music, and new TVs, podcasts, and Find My apps have arrived (via Mac Catalyst).

This is 2020 and the old 10.x numbering system is over. macOS 11 Big Sur marks a new era of macOS with a redesigned interface reminiscent of some of the early excesses. With the arrival of the new Control Center in the menu bar, MacCatalyst has many improvements. But Big Sur’s biggest feature is support for processors built by Apple. Macs running these processors can also run the iOS App Store app without modification.

Twenty years later, macOS doesn’t feel like lying down and dying. Instead, it feels rejuvenated as Apple is showing a new path to the Apple Silicon-based future. Many macOS versions are coming.

