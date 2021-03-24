Digital Realty Expands Secure and Private Access to Google Cloud’s Global Network on Five Major Metros





Digital Realty announced that it has expanded secure private access to Google Cloud’s global network on five major metros.

These new on-lamps enable direct, high-speed, low-latency connections at Digital Realty’s Atlanta and Los Angeles campuses in the United States, Vienna, Austria, and Dsseldorf, Germany. Digital Realty has also added a second direct interconnect to Google Cloud in Frankfurt.

“Today’s enterprises need greater flexibility, scalability, and agility to meet the growing demand for IT infrastructure and overcome the barriers posed by the gravity of data,” Digital Realty said. Said Tony Bishop, Senior Vice President of Platforms, Growth and Marketing.

“By connecting directly to Google Cloud, customers can bring applications, computing, and analytics closer to the data, and benefit from the performance, latency, and proximity of hybrid IT deployments.

“The announcement supports Digital Realty’s overall vision of interconnecting its global customer community around data, its most strategic asset.”

Direct low-latency interconnects to Google Cloud are available from 12 locations in Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York, North America, and Digital Realty’s global platforms in Dsseldorf, Madrid, Marseille, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna, and Zrich. Two different locations in Frankfurt within EMEA.

In addition, Digital Realty Internet Exchange (DRIX) supports Google’s direct peering capabilities and dedicated access to multiple third-party Internet exchanges on Platform DIGITAL, providing a direct path from your on-premises network to Google Cloud services.

Digital Realty customers will also have access to Google Cloud via virtual interconnects in 25 additional markets in the Americas, APAC and EMEA. This allows enterprises to deploy critical infrastructure in the immediate vicinity of Google Cloud on Platform DIGITAL.

Digital Realty customers have direct access to network-on-ramp to Google Cloud, benefiting from the ability to quickly build, iterate, and deploy digital business applications on Google Cloud’s scalable and reliable infrastructure.

Direct access to Google Cloud also brings significant cost benefits to outbound traffic between Google Virtual Private Cloud and your existing on-premises IT resources.

In addition, easy API integration between your customer infrastructure and Google Cloud simplifies the management of critical services.

A direct connection to the cloud improves speed, latency, reliability, security, and improves performance and data throughput. This is an important advantage for larger datasets and more pronounced effects of gravity on the data.

Data gravity is a megatrend that redefines how global 2000 companies approach future IT architecture models and address issues such as data stewardship and localization.

Digital Realty recently expanded the Data Gravity Index DGx 1.5 to provide insights into the strength and gravity of enterprise data growth across 53 global metros and 23 unique vertical industries, including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Desseldorf, Frankfurt and Vienna. Provided.

“As a trusted partner of the world’s leading companies, our infrastructure directly supports our customers’ digital transformation goals.

“By deploying in the Digital Realty data center in close proximity to direct high-performance access to Google Cloud, Atos customers can quickly grow their digital business through a data-centric approach to hybrid IT,” said Christopher, vice president. Mankle says. , Atos Global Client Delivery Executive.

“Organizations of all sizes are increasingly demanding the cloud to run key applications and transform aspects of their business. Connection services, such as those offered by Digital Realty, are more than enterprises in the cloud. Helps you get up and running quickly and efficiently.

Manvinder Singh, Director of Partnerships at Google Cloud, said:

