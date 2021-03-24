NASA Funds Research on Commercial Space Station





The pace at which we are developing space technology is fascinating. And now, a large organization like NASA is trying to fund the development of a LEO (low earth orbit) space station. This will help speed up LEO research and will attract more people and organizations interested in LEO. The programs that NASA plans to fund are called commercial LEO development programs.

NASA Funds Under Commercial LEO Development Program

Under this program, NASA will form an agreement with a company to assist in the design of the first part of the track facility. We will also work closely with these companies as well. The awards NASA plans to give to businesses are about $ 300 million to $ 400 million over three to four years. This is also beneficial to NASA as it better understands the demand for such stations at LEO. There are also places where the space station orbits.

The first phase of the program will be completed by the end of 2025. The second phase will begin shortly after 2026. During this period, NASA will use LEO’s space station to serve payloads and astronauts. NASA said they are still working on the second stage. And it depends entirely on how quickly the commercial space station is developed. After this happens, NASA will slowly move from the ISS to the new space station, retiring the previous space station.

NASA also said there would be considerable demand for new space stations. They expect that about two astronauts will require more than 200 tests each year. NASA also expects LEO’s space station requirements to be much less than it is today after the ISS shutdown.

Project details

Initially, NASA had no plans to implement the current project. In fact, they wanted to fund the manufacture of the free flyer station and access to the space station’s ISS docking port. But these plans have changed. Over the last two years, the organization has already demanded $ 150 million for the development of LEO’s commercial space station. But I’m disappointed that I just received $ 15 million and $ 17 million in the project in 2020 and 2021. This also increased the price of the ISS for commercial activities.

NASA hopes to attract a lot of attention from the private sector by making the project open to everyone. And this proves to be very beneficial to them and the project. Project costs can be significantly reduced and development can be significantly reduced.

What do you think of NASA’s recent interest in the development of commercial space stations? Please let us know in the comments below. Also, if you find our content useful, please like it and share it with your friends.

Read also: Elon says you can now buy Tesla with Bitcoin!

comment

comment

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos