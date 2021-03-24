Elon Musk says people can now buy Tesla with Bitcoin-WRCBtv.com





Tesla’s image as an eco-friendly car company is at odds with the huge carbon dioxide emissions of the Bitcoin network. Researchers at the University of Cambridge have found that they are using more electricity on an annual basis than in Argentina as a whole. Perhaps a 2018 paper published in Nature, the world’s most prestigious journal, found that Bitcoin emissions alone could boost global warming to more than two degrees Celsius.

Despite its poor environmental qualifications, Musk has accepted Bitcoin more than any other major tech CEO. He has tweeted about cryptocurrency on and off over the past few months and has sounded alarms in several corners. He also tweeted about other coins like Ether and Dogecoin.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives told CNBC last month that Tesla’s share price is directly related to the value of Bitcoin.

“Musk is now tied to the story of Bitcoin in the eyes of the street. Tesla owned Digital Gold and made a billion paper profits in the first month, but the risk increases.” Ives told CNBC by email.

Tesla’s stock and Bitcoin’s value have risen significantly in the last 12 months, Tesla’s stock has risen from about $ 100 to over $ 600, and Bitcoin has risen from $ 7,000 to over $ 55,000.

However, some investors are convinced that both Tesla and Bitcoin are in the bubble territory.

Lansdowne Partners fund manager Per Lekander told CNBC last week that Tesla is in a bubble and believes there is a shortage of mask companies. In other words, if the value of Tesla’s stock goes down, it will be profitable.

Tesla’s market value exceeded $ 800 billion in the 12 months to January and fell to less than $ 600 billion in February. Currently, it amounts to about $ 635 billion.

Tesla’s share price rose about 0.6% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, closing at $ 662.16. The price of Bitcoin is $ 55,444.93.

