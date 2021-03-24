Google signs a deal with an Italian publisher for News Showcase content





MILAN (Reuters)-Alphabet Incs Google said Wednesday that it had signed deals with various Italian publishers to provide access to some of the content on the US tech giant Showcase news platform.

Google News Showcase is a global way for news publishers to pay for content online, a new service that allows partner publishers to curate content and give users limited access to paywall stories.

The agreement is published by many Italians, including the RCS Mediagroup, which publishes Corriere della Serra daily, and the popular sports daily Gazzettadello Sport, the publisher of the Rome-based newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore. Signed with. Il Messaggero, and Monrif, which publishes local newspapers such as Il Giorno and La Nazione.

To date, 13 Italian editors have signed contracts with Google to give users access to content in 76 national and local newspapers.

In a statement, RCS Chief Executive Officer Urbano Cairo is pleased to reach this agreement recognizing the importance of quality information and the authority of publications by also regulating relevant rights issues. think.

The financial details of the Accord have not been disclosed.

News publishers have long fought the world’s most popular Internet search engines for rewards for their use of content. The European media group is responsible for that.

Google said in October it plans to pay $ 1 billion to publishers around the world over the next three years via showcase. Showcases will be available first in Germany, then in Belgium, India, the Netherlands and other countries.

Report by Cristina Carlevaro and Elvira Pollina. Edited by Louise Heavens and Edmund Blair

