Spark ignites corporate innovation hub





Spark New Zealand announces an innovation hub that helps local businesses transform their businesses and drive growth with new technologies while adapting to challenges such as Covid-19 (coronavirus) and climate change. did.

IoT leader Tony Agar aims to bridge the gap between understanding and behavior by providing Innovation Studio with a clear explanation of new technologies and hands-on examples of how to solve business challenges. I said there is.

He described the studio as a practical and collaborative place where businesses can learn how to be more productive, resilient and sustainable. The company said they could test new services on 4G, 5G, NB-IoT and LoRaWAN networks and create them in collaboration with technology engineers and experts.

From Covid-19 to climate change to productivity delays, given the challenges we face as a nation, it’s clear that technology plays an important role in helping our adaptation. That’s what Agar explained.

The studio has four interactive zones to see how new technologies can help key sectors such as agriculture, aquaculture, utilities, transportation, logistics, government and health and safety benefit from digitization of operations. is showing.

Spark chose Amazon Web Services as the studio’s cloud provider.

