



For over 50 years, NASA has put its advanced technology into everyday products. Space agency materials permeate everything from memory foam mattresses to image sensors for smartphones and digital cameras. So it was only a matter of time before the breakthrough tire technology was added to the long list of so-called NASA spin-offs. A start-up company called Smart uses Airless Shape Memory Alloy (SMA) tire technology originally built for the Moon and Mars Rover of bicycle tires called Metl.

Smart consists of interconnected springs that do not require inflation, and superelastic tires claim to be made like titanium to withstand rugged terrain without punctures. In essence, we hope that a puncture-free ride outlook can seduce eco-friendly cyclists who are tired of throwing rubber tubes into the trash.

NASA’s Glenn Research Center initially developed SMA by changing the material of typical elastic pneumatic tires to shape memory alloys that can withstand severe reversible strain and deformation. To combat flat tires, NASA engineers have begun to create tires that can flexibly adapt to uneven terrain on the Moon and Mars, giving them greater control and returning to their original shape. Not surprisingly, all of these features represent off-road cycling.

As a NASA-approved startup, Smart worked closely with the space agency to develop Metl tires. It will be available to consumers early next year. It has already robbed Ford’s partner in Spin, an e-scooter sharing company. Survivor: Smart, co-founded by Fiji Champion Earl Cole and blockchain engineer Brian Jenny, also expects tires to get into the car.

