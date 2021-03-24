Serious Sam 2 gets a serious big update 15 years after its launch





Serious Sam 2 was ambushed by an explosive new update 15 years after its first release, like a headless bomber screaming from invisible bushes.

The free 2.90 update for Serious Sam 2, which arrived as part of the 20th anniversary of the series, is really big. This patch introduces a new BeamGun (based on the original Serious Sam concept) and a flamethrower, in addition to 12 previously unreleased multiplayer arenas. Now that all weapons can be double-edged, Sam is guided by a new radar system that allows him to sprint levels and jump with rockets.

This update was led by Croteam developer Nathan “DwK” Brown from Modder. He pitched the update when he had free time during the development of Serious Sam 4.

“I had some downtime after Sam 4 was released, and I was looking through posts on the Serious Sam 2 Steam forums, so I thought I could use a little bit of love for the game,” Brown said in a short Q & A. writing. “It’s a great game. It’s a game that really made me a game developer. I suggested a simple patch. I was told to apply the patch in real time. Add some options from InSamnity! 2 mod. “

This is an overhaul that seems to dramatically change the basic way of playing Serious Sum 2, and it should be well worth revisiting the game. Thankfully, it includes many bug fixes and changes to make the game more attractive in 2021. Upscale UI elements and fonts so they don’t get a bit crunchy on modern displays.

Do you like shots Serious Sam 2 is now 20% off on Steam as part of the series’ 20th Anniversary sale, with a fully remastered soundtrack set to hit Steam and streaming platforms “soon” ..

