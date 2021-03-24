Google Cloud, Cisco Solidify Network Management Team Up





Also, according to a new study, MSP is the key to optimizing multi-cloud strategies.

Google Cloud announces a network management solution that integrates with Cisco SD-WAN to simplify multi-cloud and on-premises deployments.

Google’s Network Connection Center (NCC) automates site-to-cloud and site-to-site connections, giving users access to their workloads from anywhere. NCC allows businesses to leverage the backbone of Google Cloud to deploy and monitor VPNs, interconnects, and SD-WANs. As a result, enterprises can optimize their network connectivity and save time and money. The product is in preview.

Customers can access VPN-based cloud connections directly from Google Cloud or some partners. NCC can also connect to the Google Cloud Network Intelligence Center to provide a single visibility pane.

Colgate-Palmolive, a multinational home and healthcare products company, hopes to benefit from NCC. Miguel Mejia is a WAN engineering leader at Colgate-Palmolive.

As an industry leader, a fast and reliable network is essential to staying productive in a large number of work centers distributed around the world. We understand that the Google Clouds Network Connectivity Center can help you gain widespread access to Google’s global network and connect users and applications at remote sites in a consistent manner.

Cisco partnership

The Network Connectivity Center can use Cisco SD-WAN to provide connectivity across the backbone of Google Cloud.

Last year, Google Cloud and Cisco announced the Cisco SD-WAN Cloud Hub with Google Cloud. Companies at the time said some customers could participate in the preview near the end of 2020. They said the solution will be generally available in the first half of 2021.

This team-up gives customers access to Cisco SD-WAN CloudOnRamp support on Google Cloud. Customers can connect different sites to Google Cloud’s global network with Cisco’s SD-WAN fabric.

This solution integrates the Google Cloud Network Connectivity Center with the Cisco vManage network management system. Cisco uses vManage for its Viptela SD-WAN solution.

JL Valente, vice president of product management for Cisco’s enterprise routing, SD-WAN, and cloud, said Google Cloud and Cisco have secure, automated SD-WAN access from applications and services running on Google Cloud Platform. We continue to drive innovation for our joint customers to enable us. networking. The latest integration extends the Cisco SD-WAN fabric to Google Cloud to easily automate the provisioning of site-to-cloud connections, as well as to provide sites with a reliable, high-performance global cloud network. You will be offered the option to use Google Cloud. -Connect to a site that can be deployed in minutes.

Valente explained in more detail on his blog. According to Cisco, the second phase of the partnership will include real-time telemetry exchange.

Cloud management survey

New research highlights the nature of the multi-cloud in our world. VMware and Xtravirt recently commissioned Forrester Consulting to ask companies about their cloud strategy and the role MSP plays in driving it.

According to a survey, 85% of companies run applications in two or more different clouds. In addition, half (51%) have a multi-cloud strategy.

Over 150 IT decision makers participated in the survey. They showed that the biggest concern for cloud adoption was cost savings, followed by data protection and employee skills.

Perhaps the juicy nugget of the study was related to MSP. Eighty-six percent of respondents say they have already invested in or plan to invest in MSP next year. Approximately 83% agreed or strongly agreed that MSP could help optimize a company’s cloud strategy. For example, respondents said they could increase the number of apps and services MSP can access to improve application performance.

