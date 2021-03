Omega Seamaster 300 2021 | HYPEBEAST

OMEGA has completely redesigned its vintage-inspired Seamaster 300 diver’s watch with the introduction of a new bronze alloy that breaks the line between functionality and value.

Based on the 1957 Seamaster 300, the Seamaster 300 has been completely redesigned with a number of subtle design tweaks that completely transform the watch.

The first, less subtle change is the dial manufactured with a completely new sandwich composition of luminescent materials for Arabic numerals and time markers and numerous layers of stencil-style cutouts. The dial also looks bigger, the opening of the case is larger, the bezel is thinner, and the dial displays a minimum of letters.

OMEGA is also working to make the watch look slimmer by introducing a dome-shaped sapphire crystal on the front. Its depth fits in the hand and can reduce the thickness of the 41mm case.

The Seamaster 300 is available with a stainless steel black or blue dial on the leather strap or a new 3-link tapered stainless steel bracelet with alternating satin and polished finishes.

However, OMEGA, known for producing many unique alloys, has developed Bronze Gold, the third option in the family. It is made up of 50% copper and 37.5% gold, with the rest made up of silver and palladium. The addition of gold stabilizes the bronze. In other words, metals only develop a subtle patina with age. This is a methodology adopted from the Corinthian bronze used in ancient Greece.

Given the percentage of gold in the mix, this watch is not only considered bronze, but also rated as 9 kt gold. This is an interesting development as luxury watch brands have avoided using anything other than 18kt gold in recent years.

The watch face is made of a more traditional bronze alloy, pre-aged to dark brown tones and sealed from the elements inside the case. Inside is the OMEGA Coaxial Master Chronometer Caliber 8912 with a power reserve of 60 hours and a magnetic resistance rating of up to 15,000 gauss.

For now, the watch is presented with a leather strap, but the bronze gold alloy is non-reactive and already in contact with the skin through the caseback, so the bronze gold bracelet is definitely working. is needed.

OMEGA is currently accepting inquiries about the stainless steel Seamaster 300 model via the waiting list, priced at $ 6,500 and the Bronze Gold Seamaster 300 will be priced at $ 11,600 in June.

