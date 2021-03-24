iPad Pro Processor Leaks Make Meets Significant Performance Improvements – BGR





If recent rumors are believed, Apple may launch some new products in early April. This includes a brand new iPad model. The iPad Pro is expected to offer the most exciting hardware refreshments, including 5G support, the latest mini LED display technology (for the 12.9-inch version), Thunderbolt support, and the new 5nm A14X chip. The latter is an expected upgrade given Apple’s approach and the fact that the 2020 iPad Air works with the A14 Bionic just like the iPhone 12. This makes the iPad Air better than the 2020 iPad Pro and its A13Z chip.

The all-new leak shows that Apple is actually approaching the launch of the 2021 iPad Pro as Apple has included a code reference to the next A14X chip in its latest iOS 14.5 beta release. This is a kind of code update that indicates that the product is about to go on sale, but it’s not the most exciting discovery. Leaks show a significant improvement in A14X performance.

Apple has always sold the iPad Pro as a faster computing device than most Windows 10 laptops. The iPhone and iPad A-series chips were often compared to Intel processors, causing many to speculate that Apple would eventually create its own ARM-based processor for the Mac. This happened last year when Apple began migrating computers to its own M-series processors. The M1 MacBook is so powerful that Intel has launched a major attack on this particular Mac type in recent weeks.

Analyzing the latest iOS 14.5 beta code, 9to5Mac found a chip-to-GPU reference called “13G”. This is a chip not found on any of your existing iOS devices. Based on Apple’s previous chip naming scheme, the blog states that 13G is the A14X version of the A14 Bionic.

Additional research reveals interesting details. The A14X is based on the T8103 or codename Apple used in the M1 chip released last year. If this is the case, the A14X can provide the same performance as the M1 MacBook Air and M1 MacBook Pro. Two laptops share the same processor and provide essentially the same performance. The Pro comes with a fan for active cooling to provide the best performance for longer periods of time.

Matching the iPad Pro with the performance of the M1 MacBook will be an impressive achievement. According to another report from Bloomberg, the new iPad Pro will recently be equipped with “an updated processor equivalent to the faster M1 chip.”

9to5Mac has also discovered the codenames for the four new iPads, J517, J518, J522, and J523, which are about to be announced.

Apart from this, MacRumors got another information about the new iPad Pro model. Tablets generally have the same design as their predecessors, but accessory maker ESR has informed the blog that the new model will have fewer speaker holes.

Chris Smith began writing about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it he shared his views on the technical stuff with readers around the world. Whenever he doesn’t write about gadgets, he tries desperately, but miserably fails to get away from them. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

