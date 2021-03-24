Google hires Intel veteran to develop custom data center SoC





Large companies like Google have built their own servers over the years to get the machines that fit their needs in the best possible way possible. Most of these servers run Intel’s Xeon processors with or without customization, but with additional hardware to accelerate certain workloads. For Google, this approach is no longer sufficient. This week, the company announced that it will hire Intel veteran Uri Frank to lead a new division that develops custom system-on-chip (SoC) for its data centers.

Google is not a beginner when it comes to hardware development. The company introduced its own Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) in 2015 and is now enhancing services such as real-time voice search, photographic object recognition and interactive language translation. In 2018, the company announced a video processing unit (VPU), increasing the number of formats it can deliver video. 2019 was followed by the first open source silicon root of trust project, OpenTitan. Currently, Google has its own third-party hardware installed on the motherboard next to the Intel Xeon processor. Going forward, the company wants to bring as many features into the SoC as possible to improve performance, reduce latency, and reduce machine power consumption.

“Motherboards have traditionally been an integration point that configures CPUs, networks, storage devices, custom accelerators, and memory into systems optimized by different vendors,” said Amin Vahdat, Google Fellow and Vice President of Systems Infrastructure. Mr. says. I wrote in a blog post. “Instead of integrating components into a motherboard separated by a few inches of wire, we are looking at SoC designs where multiple functions are located on the same chip or on multiple chips in a single package.”

These highly integrated system-on-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) will be developed at the new development center in Israel. The development center is headed by Uri Frank, Vice President of Engineering for Server Chip Design. Google brings 24 years of custom CPU design and delivery experience to the company. Cloud giants plan to hire hundreds of world-class SoC engineers to design SoCs and SiPs, so these products won’t jump into Google’s servers in 2022, It is possible to reach the data center by the middle of 10 years.

Google has a tightly integrated SoC vision to replace the relatively collapsed motherboard. The company is keen on developing SoC and SiP building blocks, but has no hesitation in buying them from third parties as needed.

“Like motherboards, individual functional units (CPU, TPU, video transcoding, encryption, compression, remote communication, secure data summarization, etc.) come from a variety of sources,” Vahdat said. I am. “We want to buy where it makes sense, build ourselves where we need it, and build an ecosystem that benefits the industry as a whole.”

Google’s move into data center SoCs is in line with what its rivals Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure are doing. AWS already offers instances with its own Arm-powered Graviton processor, but Microsoft is reportedly developing its own data center chip as well. Google still needs to clarify whether it’s building its own CPU core or licensing it from Arm or another party, but the company is still in the early stages of its journey, so there are probably a variety of options at this point. I am considering.

“We’re excited to share our participation in Google Cloud to lead the silicon design of our infrastructure,” Uri Frank wrote in a blog post. “Google has designed and built some of the world’s largest and most efficient computing systems. For a long time, custom chips have been an important part of this strategy, while accelerating innovation in Google Cloud computing. We look forward to growing our team here in Israel. Infrastructure. Want to join me? If you are a world class SOC designer, open roles will soon be posted on careers.google.com. ”

