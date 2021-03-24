Three characteristics of an innovative technology company





Technology may have changed radically in the last 29 years since launching an IT services company in 1992, but one of the leading business principals I believe will withstand the challenges of time is technically. We aim to be an innovative company. In fact, in these very difficult and uncertain times, being an innovator should be an important goal for any motivated or established business that seeks to prosper as well as survive.

The benefits of being an innovator are clear and indisputable. If you need a great demonstration of this, consider Apple. But also think about the cost of failing if not innovative. Business graveyards of the past have been plagued by the ghosts of prominent operators such as Palm, Compaq and Kodak. All of these flew high, but were eaten alive by technologically innovative and agile competitors.

The truth is that most businesses pay lip services for being “innovators.” We’ve proved this by talking about big initiatives like digital transformation, but in reality, it’s difficult to deliver it alive and it won’t happen overnight. If it’s easy, it’s no longer an advantage for all companies to become innovators and become one. Recipes for successful innovation require several blended ingredients. Here I combine three major ingredients that I have tried, tested, and tried to maintain in the process.

1. Make innovation part of your business culture

So how do you take the best approach to becoming an innovative company? To be truly innovative requires continuous motivation and ambition. That means creating an agile work culture that can easily adapt to accelerating changes. It also means thinking through others, boldly confusing, breaking rules, and embracing new and differentiated ideas and technology trends. Learn fast after failing. Every innovative company creates an environment where innovation thrives and is constantly occurring.

But even by innovating everyone in the business, they often waste opportunities or believe in someone else’s work. Innovation must be everyone’s job. It comes from everywhere. It comes from people who interact with customers every day and know how to improve things. It comes from people who manufacture and sell products, or who are simply thinking of unusual ways to do things. The most innovative companies in the world are extracting and pursuing the best ideas from the entire organization.

This means that all employees should be proactively and consistently encouraged to provide ideas and improve things for their customers as much as possible. Open communication is important here, so you need to communicate openly with your employees about operations, planning, and choices. This shared approach should take place at all levels of the organization and employees should be encouraged to actively participate in decision making, planning, work design, and problem solving.

2. Build an innovative team

An important success factor for being innovative is building a team with the ability to actually do it. But it needs to be understood first in this context. What is the definition of “appropriate employee fit” and what “appropriate” actually looks like. The skills and experience that candidates acquire in college are valuable, but focusing on academic performance can miss a wide variety of talented people at any stage of their career.

So start looking for naturally curious people who want to continue learning to become logical as well as analytical thinkers and people who show innate business insights. Take seriously the development and maintenance of people who will sustainably demonstrate these characteristics.

For example, we changed our recruiting efforts to focus on the people who best fit the innovation mantra. So instead of looking for someone who could pass the test effectively, I started looking for other talented people. A person who can passionately present ideas and think creatively about problems in front of others. And decisively, for all of them, the words “no” and “can’t” are just fuel. By following these rules, we have built a team of data scientists, software engineers, automation experts, visionary, passionate, dedicated and highly skilled.

3. Maintain innovation in products and services

It’s quite normal to believe that the great IT services and products you’ve provided over the years will support you forever. However, innovation-driven thinking cannot settle for this false assumption. This prevents competitors from eating lunch. Ultimately, all successful companies must refocus themselves to create maximum customer value in order for true technological innovation to have a true commercial impact. recognizing.

We lived on this journey. After decades of tailor-made IT services tailored to the business, it turned out that this wasn’t sustainable and needed a fresh product. After investigating technology and industry trends, we quickly realized that there was an exciting promise that the future would be automated, allowing more work to be done faster, better, and at less cost.

However, they soon realized that others were seeing this opportunity and quickly innovated their automation services to what they believed they really needed. This not only enables automation, but also a unique service that combines the best intelligence of humans, man-made, and systems all in one solution. Some examples of this are actions.

Energy companies have sought help to become an “AI First” utility. We’ve created a variety of tools that enable customers to service themselves, including highly effective self-service onboarding solutions and the ability to send meter photos to get the latest measurements. These services have allowed this relatively newcomer to rank in the top 20 Trustpilot energy suppliers.

The Caerphilly Council recently asked to speed up the processing of free school lunch applications, verify eligibility, and create an automated system to notify family members of the results on the same day. Ultimately, by automating this work process, the council was able to reinvest savings in the business and boost staff morale. Improves data entry accuracy and speeds up the entire application process.

Ultimately, whenever you apply technology-driven innovation, you need to be customer-centric. In other words, we focus not only on what we can offer, but also how it meets the needs and needs of our customers. Visualize how it solves problems, saves money, and creates new opportunities. The important thing is not to sell service or product innovations in the traditional sense, but to carry out sufficient initial customer education efforts and feel comfortable enough to buy. For us, 90% of our work comes from conceptualized and visionary profit-driven sales. We believe this is a truly innovative way to not sell.

Final idea

As multiple industries collapse, our competitive advantage is rapidly shifting from traditional large companies to agile and agile companies. Fortunately, any organization can harness the power of collaborative thinking to embrace employee ideas and create compelling opportunities. Ultimately, you need to understand what every organization is reforming and trying to innovate. It’s a question of what you’re trying to use and what you’re trying to create. If you don’t start thinking about this, you’re chaining yourself in the past-you have to be an essentially innovative organization to stay ahead.

Ultimately, you don’t have to accomplish this difficult feat alone. A proven technology partner who drives and applies cutting-edge digital innovation to devise, conceptualize and deliver enhanced work solutions by combining the best intelligence of humans, man-made, robots and systems as a single function. Please look for. Companies that adopt it not only save significant time, resources, and capital, but also improve operational agility, performance, and efficiency, while achieving high-value growth in months instead of years. Create opportunities.

Liz Callaghan is the founder and managing director of Codebase 8.

