Blisk’s abilities and “Apex Legend” leak tips on Titan, Potential for Season 9 Legend





Apex Legend leaks occur almost consistently, but few are more exciting than leaks involving new characters that may appear in the popular battle royale of Respawn.

Photos and videos provided by trusted insiders such as TheNeon_Beast and Biast12 suggest that Titanfall’s protagonist, Kuben Blisk, may finally join Apex Games. And his leaked abilities suggest that he may be taking his trusted mecha friends.

The “Apex Legends” leak suggests that Blisk may be heading for Apex Games. See below for his potential. Apex Legends is now available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC. Respawn Entertainment / EA Apex Legends Bliss Ability

The list of abilities remains unconfirmed, but according to screenshots that appear to have been taken from the character’s playtest, the Blisk kit looks like this: These concepts are supposed to be part of the playtest and are subject to change in the weeks and months, but what we know at the time of publication is:

Pilot kit [Passive]: Blisks can use the Data Knife to hack Survey Beacons. Blisks can also run on walls.My ring, my rules [Tactical]: Blisk creates a damage zone powered by the arena ring.Titanfall standby [Ultimate]: Blisk summons an Auto Titan to conquer the area.

Many of them make sense in the current meta in terms of analyzing what these putative playtested abilities mean for the rest of the game. For example, My Ring Tactical seems to be a perfect match for the Heat Shield item that was just added in Season 8.

After all, if Respawn intends to introduce a legend that allows him to make his own ring, it’s wise to already have something to counter it from the beginning. And, as this video below shows, the Auto Titan appears to fire bullets in an AoE fashion when summoned.

Who is Kuben Blisk? Will you meet him in Season 9?

Kuben Blisk is the South African protagonist in Respawn’s Titanfall and Titanfall 2. In the Apex world, he was founded as the former Commissioner of Apex Games and once fought as a mercenary in similar blood sports. He is responsible for adding the legends who will eventually participate in the competition to the list.

Much remains unclear about his potential appearance in Season 9. This playtest suggests that the character may be a complete feature film, but it’s not that Blisk has been part of the data-mined file right after Apex was released in 2019. Notable.

Officially, the only thing that has been suggested for Season 9 Legends is that they may appeal to Japanese viewers. Talking to Famitsu earlier this month, Apex Legend game director Chad Grunier made fun of “I hope the Season 9 Legend will be liked in Japan.”

South African mercenaries do not seem to be in harmony with Japanese culture, but the fact that mercenaries have the potential to deploy huge mechas is certainly true. It seems almost guaranteed that Blisk will eventually come to Apex, but Season 9’s debut is still uncertain. These details will become clearer as we approach the Season 9 launch window scheduled for May.

Apex Legends is now available on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.

What do you think of these leaked abilities of Blisk? Is Titan finally heading for Apex? Let us know in the comments!

