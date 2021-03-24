What happens if ICE asks Google for user information?





When I scroll through my Gmail inbox, I see emails with strange subjects. The string of numbers is followed by a notification from Google.

It may look like a phishing scam or an update to Gmail’s Terms of Service. But that may be the only chance you have to stop Google from sharing your personal information with the authorities.

High-tech companies with a treasure trove of personal information have become natural targets for law enforcement and government demands. The industry’s largest names, such as Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Linked-in, receive data requests from subpoenas to national security letters and, among other things, support criminal, non-criminal, and litigation.

Such emails are a rare opportunity for users to discover when government agencies are looking for data.

In the case of Google, companies usually let users know which agency is asking for information.

In a single email reviewed by the Times, Google notified recipients of a request from the Department of Homeland Security to hand over information related to their Google account. (Recipients shared the email on condition of anonymity due to immigration concerns). The account may be associated with Gmail, YouTube, Google Photos, Google Pay, Google Calendar, and other services and apps.

Emails sent by Google’s Legal Investigation Support team may pass personal information to DHS unless Google receives a copy of the court-stamped allegations to revoke the request within seven days. Notified the recipient.

Palo Mitasha, co-founder and secretary-general of Immigration Law Office Just Futures, said this is a high standard for clearing in a short period of time.

What Google expects from you is to destroy the subpoena, which will require you to go to federal court, Shah said. I want to know how many people have the resources and understand that they only have seven days to hire a lawyer to revoke an ICE subpoena in federal court.

The email from Google did not contain a copy of the legal request. Upon requesting it, the recipient learned that it was an administrative subpoena from the US Citizenship and Customer Enforcement Agency. ICE was looking for service periods such as name, email address, phone number, IP address, address, start date, and payment methods that were somehow linked to your Google account.

Such requests are not uncommon for Google. From January 2020 to June 2020, Google received approximately 40,000 requests for user information from law enforcement agencies, which are more than 15,500 subpoenas, according to the Annual Transparency Report. Of the subpoenas, Google provided some data in 83% of cases. During the same period, Facebook received over 60,000 requests and generated some data in 88% of cases. Twitter has received just over 3,000 requests and said it has a compliance rate of 59%.

Companies may find their ability to fight warrants and court order subpoenas limited, but Shah and immigrant advocates have been forced into the tech industry in response to legal demands that have not been approved by the judiciary. It claims that there is much more room to withhold user information.

In a statement, Google spokesperson Alex Krasov said the company is actively protecting the privacy of its users while supporting the critical operations of law enforcement agencies.

There is an established process for managing requests for data about users from law enforcement agencies. When it receives a request, it notifies the user that the information has been requested and pushes back an overly broad request to protect the privacy of the user, providing transparency. Such a request for our transparency report was read by the statement.

Subpoenas are one of the few legal procedures that law enforcement agencies take to obtain user information in connection with ongoing crimes or other investigations. Many of these requests come with gag orders, exposing users to the dark at least a year after the request is issued. Other users provide little time or information to protect their data.

Law enforcement agencies can obtain user information in other ways. Some companies sell user information to data brokers, who sell information to law enforcement agencies, for example. All of these are part of a system that has become available to law enforcement as a by-product of high-tech companies that rely on the business model of collecting, storing and selling personal information, allowing users to pass data unconditionally. Often.

Administrative subpoenas, such as those received by Google users, differ from warrants and court order subpoenas in the type and enforcement of the information they seek. Administrative subpoenas are not self-executive. That is, this is just a legal request and can usually be enforced by the ICE or another issuing agency only by appearing in court if the recipient does not comply. Also, it was not signed by the judge and the agency did not need to indicate the probable cause. Unlike warrants, administrative subpoenas only allow authorities to look for basic subscriber information such as IP address and account validity.

Some civil rights groups and legal groups are concerned that federal agencies such as ICE may use legal procedures such as administrative subpoenas to access user information and increase surveillance of U.S. residents. doing.

For Freedom of Information Requests, the Group’s Union asks ICE how many of these requests they have sent to Google, Facebook, and Twitter. They point out that these platforms contain large amounts of personal data about users, such as real-time locations and addresses. , And communication data.

ICE’s request for administrative subpoenas from tech companies seeking such information is most about our daily lives submitted by Boston University School of Law Immigration Rights and Trafficking Programs, Just Futures, including location, address, and communications. Infiltrate intimate and personal information. The law, and the Mijente Support Committee, says.

ICE officials said government agencies did not regularly send administrative subpoenas to technology companies for the purpose of non-criminal civil immigrants. Authorities also enforce New York City Department of Corrections and Regional Supervision in cities where sanctuary law prohibits authorities from supporting federal deportation efforts to provide ICE with information about multiple people. Pointed out the previous use of subpoenas. In a press release on the use of administrative subpoenas, ICE stated that it would use legally licensed immigration subpoenas to obtain information as part of an investigation into potential removable aliens.

Critics say they are concerned about how difficult it is for users whose information is subject to administrative subpoenas to prevent companies such as Google from sharing the information.

She said Google is making it harder to opt out because it puts a strain on those who submit motions to crush them. And that’s very typical of a company. It is very difficult for users to opt out unless they take additional steps or visit a special portal to opt out.

In a letter to Google’s Chief Legal Officer Kent Walker, a coalition of immigrant rights groups argued that the company should not hand over any information unless the ICE’s request was accompanied by a judicial order. heard. Google didn’t answer a specific question as to whether the company would rethink its policy.

Providing location data to ICE causes irreparable damage as ICE uses such information to launch home raids, imprison non-citizens, deport individuals and their families, and dismantle communities. It can cause it. Rights Clinic says.

While ICE’s use of this non-judiciary process is of concern to those who believe it was used to confuse the legal significance of ICE, administrative subpoenas are, in fact, law enforcement. It’s one of the more transparent ways institutions can request user information from technology companies.

That is because such a request does not unilaterally accompany a gag order.

According to Andrew Crocker, a staff lawyer at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, government agencies must appear in court to obtain a gag order, which could publish an executive subpoena, a low-cost tool. There is.

(Authorities can request in an administrative subpoena that the company simply requests, rather than sharing information with users, as the ICE did in this case.)

On the other hand, requests from other law enforcement agencies, including warrants and national security letters, are often accompanied by a gag order, as notification to users can interfere with investigations.

In such cases, the user will not be notified. According to Mr. Crocker, a type of administrative subpoena issued primarily by the FBI comes with a default gag order that needs to be reviewed twice during the course of the investigation. Examples published by Google show a national security letter sent to the company in July 2016, published only last month, and a national security letter issued in March 2020 and released in February. In either case, the subscriber requesting the information will not know that the information has been handed over until the information is disclosed.

For this reason, it is important for providers such as Google to act as law enforcement checks, Crocker said.

Otherwise, he said, he doesn’t know what process is being used to get something private. Comparing it to the real world, if the police want to search your home, they need to get a warrant to do it, and then they break or knock your door. But you know they are in your home, and then they are actually required to give you all the lists they take.

