Huawei’s innovative technology and scenario-based solutions enable all industries





In his speech, Huawei’s rotation chairman, Ken Hu, noted that digital transformation is accelerating across the industry, with full cloud adoption a year to three years earlier than expected. Digitization is no longer just for Internet companies. It extends to traditional industries and from offices to production sites. We continue to innovate in technology and scenario-based solutions to make this opportunity available to all industries.

To date, Huawei has built 13 open labs around the world to support collaborative innovation. In places like Munich and Dubai, the company works with about 900 ecosystem partners to incubate a variety of solutions for industrial scenarios. To date, we have successfully validated over 60 solutions, from smart retail to smart manufacturing. In terms of technology, Huawei is laying the foundation for an intelligent future by innovating in areas such as smart campuses, deterministic networks, highly integrated data centers, smart clouds and green energy.

Value-driven model of industrial digitalization: creating new value through continuous improvement based on business and scenario

Ideas and models need to be tested in real life. After many years of practice, Huawei has proposed a value-driven model for industrial digitization. Huawei argues that digital transformation should focus on real-world business uses and scenarios, which can be used to create value for customers through continuous improvement.

In his keynote speech, Peng Zhongyang, President of Huawei’s Enterprise BG, emphasized that three basic principles must be followed during digital transformation. First, enterprises need to remain customer-centric, the starting point for digital transformation. Second, they need to grasp two important factors. While technology and scenario convergence are the keys to digitalization, the cloud is critical to continuous optimization and value creation in the digital age. Third, companies can build a symbiotic and shared digital ecosystem from three perspectives: scenario research, capacity building, and a collaborative model for jointly creating new value in the industry. You need to focus on your requirements.

In the post-pandemic era, new challenges and uncertainties emerge. Huawei will be more open and will work with 30,000 global partners to complement each other’s strengths and help them overcome new challenges.

Collaborate with our customers to create new value in the industry

Huawei is working with customers and partners to integrate core business scenarios with ICT technology and accelerate industry digitization and upgrades through innovative scenario-specific solutions. This is also the key to digitalization in the industry.

In the financial sector, through joint innovation with partners, Huawei has provided a new digital core system to NCBA Bank Kenya, the largest commercial bank in the East African subregion. The system provides comprehensive financial services to more than 18 million users in Kenya and neighboring countries, empowering the real economy and promoting sustainable social development. Eric Muriuki Njagi, Director of NCBA Digital Services, said: “Collaboration with Huawei aims to solve current problems and identify new opportunities for future services.”

In the transportation sector, Dr. Georgia Ayfantopoulou, Research Director of Intelligent Infrastructure, Networks, Mobility and Logistics. The Deputy Director of the Hellenic Institute of Transport (HIT) at the Center for Research & Technology Hellas (CERTH) shared the status of the digital transformation of port construction, taking Europe as an example. European Union (EU) ports serve the world’s maritime fleet (for example, Greece ranked first in 2020 with a 17% share of the world’s fleet). The shipping industry is an important link between the EU economy, but faces challenges such as structural performance gaps, lack of high-quality infrastructure at the port, and other low-performance services. To address this, the EU has developed a strategic agenda for European ports, focusing on maritime infrastructure, as part of its global competitiveness.

In this regard, the Greenport proposal was developed in collaboration with CERTH and Huawei. Dr. Georgia Eifant Plue said: “The Greenport Project is deeply involved in the process of transforming the port’s ecosystem. Port users are working with port authorities to solve accessibility, efficiency, operational optimization and environmental issues. Impact. Future ports will be sustainable, smart, multimodal and interconnected. Partner technology solutions such as Huawei will help meet a variety of challenges efficiently. ”

In the education sector, Suzhou University has partnered with Huawei to jointly build a digital and intelligent “cloud-based Suzhou University”. The project will digitize and mirror all people, environments, objects, and academic and cultural activities on campus to the cloud, enabling digital integration in education, scientific research, and management.

In his keynote speech, Xiong Sidong, President of Soochow Iniversity, said: Information exchange and data sharing. Our aim is to form a new form of university that will be built with future technology and integrate real and virtual interactions. “

In the energy industry, Gao Kunlun, a regular member of the CIGRE Research Committee D2 and vice president of the Global Energy Interconnection Institute, said that in recent years AI has been gradually applied in many areas such as equipment maintenance and power grid operations. I pointed out that. , And customer service. This effectively improves the efficiency and benefits of the power grid, but it also reveals technical limitations. The development of AI theory and technology has enabled AI-powered power systems to learn knowledge and optimize decision-making independently in complex environments, such as autonomous power generation and autonomous scheduling of power grids. It plays an important role in key services.

From March 24th to 26th, Huawei will host the 2021 Industrial Digital Transformation Conference online. For more information, please visit https://e.huawei.com/en/events/industry-digital-transformation/2021.

Video-https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/1472807/KN1_en.mp4 Photo-https: //mma.prnewswire.com/media/1472811/image_1.jpg Photo-https: //mma.prnewswire.com/ media /1472839/image_2.jpg

www.huawei.com/cn

Source Huawei

