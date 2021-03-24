Rent a lime scooter without an app using Apple Pay





You can now rent a lime scooter even if the app is not installed. The company’s description of appless riding isn’t technically true, but it makes the process faster and easier for casual users …

Reported by The Verge.

Even if you don’t have the Lime app on your smartphone, you can still get on by taking a picture of your scooter’s QR code and paying with Apple Pay or Google Pay. Lime says it will be a useful tool for first-time riders who don’t want to commit or have no space on their phone. This feature works by temporarily downloading some of Limes’ regular apps. Android uses the Instant Apps feature, and iPhone uses the new App Clips feature that appeared last year as part of iOS 14.

As I mentioned last year, the AppClips feature in iOS 14 gives you access to some of the features of your app without having to install everything. To the user, it’s as if they haven’t installed the app at all.

App Clip is a new way to deliver certain parts of a third-party app to your entire system without having to install it. This means you can access parts of the app without having to install it on your iPhone or iPad. As you can imagine, these little apps are limited in functionality because they focus on simple and fast tasks.

The app can serve app clips for a variety of purposes. These can be activated in the following ways: Apples app clip codes, NFC tags, QR codes, Safari app banners, links in messages, and card placement in maps.

For lime, use the QR code on the scooter. You can start your business by scanning it with your iPhone camera and choosing Apple Pay for payment.

Lime also covered the most annoying aspects of renting a scooter or electric bike. The app shows where you can find the nearest bike available, but it can be gone by the time you get there.

Lime will allow customers to book a scooter for 10 minutes to relieve some of the stress of riding the scooter.

Lime will also begin recommending certain vehicles to its customers. So when you open the app, the company will show you the nearest vehicle with the widest battery range. Lime believes that when combined with the booking feature, customers will be able to secure their vehicles faster and estimates that it will take less than five seconds to book a scooter after opening the app.

