Google and Microsoft work together to fix compatibility issues between browsers





Microsoft and Google are working together to make it easier for web developers to do things when building a website. The main issue facing web developers is website compatibility between browsers. This partnership, called # Compat2021, aims to resolve five major browser compatibility issues. These five areas are CSS Flexbox, CSS Grid, Position: Sticky, Aspect Ratio, and CSS Transformation. The project also calls on web developers to contribute.

Chrome developers tweeted on Monday that Microsoft and Google jointly announced # Compat2021 to solve a major problem web developers face with regard to compatibility between browsers. Google has listed on the Google Developers blog five major issues that web developers face when building websites. The same information was collected through a Google project called Web Developer Satisfaction (DevSAT). This project invites the web developer community to report on bugs and missing items.

CSS Flexbox is a tool that helps developers align images on web pages. The problem here is the auto-align feature, which malfunctions due to incorrect image ratios between different browsers. Another issue for web developers is the CSS grid. Gecko already supports this feature, so improvements will help you create animated grid layouts in Chromium and WebKit. CSS Position: Sticky helps you place and modify content on your web pages, and improvements bring consistency across browsers. I also want to modify the aspect ratio to keep the height-width ratio of the various elements constant. Finally, improved CSS conversions improve the consistency of 3D effects and animations in different browsers.

Microsoft and Google are working together to fix a Chromium issue that helps fix issues in Chrome and Edge browsers. If you’re interested in monitoring development updates, you can do so in the Compat2021 dashboard.

Satvik Khare is the Deputy Editor of Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology can make life easier for everyone. Gadgets are always passionate about him, and he often finds ways to avoid new technologies. In my spare time, I love playing around with cars and participating in motorsports. When the weather is bad, I rap on the Forza Horizon on Xbox and read some nice fiction.





