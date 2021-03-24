The Parallax Advanced Research Program helps build TechConnect for the Air Force and Space Force, the first division of the Air Force’s online innovation idea submission tool-sUASNews





The United States Department of the Air Force Partnership Engagement Experiment, or program, is managed by Parallax Advanced Research and builds the Air Force and Space Force Tech Connect website with innovation idea submission tools to connect industry, SMEs, and academic innovators. With the Ministry of Air Force that supported the launch

Dayton, Ohio — In April 2019, the Air Force launched the Science and Technology 2030 Strategy. This paves the way for the Air Force’s science and technology ecosystem to quickly develop combat capabilities. As a result, the Department of the Air Force has applied to SMEs, innovators, entrepreneurs, scholars, and the Department of the Air Force Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) for programs and tools to help those who have ideas to help fighters. I have invested. Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) and AFWERX / AF Ventures Awards. AirForce Tech Connect, also known as co-branded SpaceForce Tech Connect, is one of those tools.

This is a web-based tool operated by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) on behalf of the Department of the Air Force. This tool connects potential partners in academia, small businesses, and industry with the US Air Force and the US Space Force for opportunities for science and technology innovation. It also provides innovators with a portal where ideas and features can be shared with subject matter experts for potential feedback, collaboration, and opportunities. Promoting innovation through partnerships is an important part of the Air Force strategy and part of a broader defense strategy.

The Academic Partnership Engagement Experiment (APEX), a division of the Air Force Partnership Engagement Agreement () managed by Parallax Advanced Research, helped build the Air Force / Space Force Tech Connect website. Its mission is to expand American research companies in a way that shifts the Department of the Air Force’s defense technology from discovery to reality, by connecting academic innovators with the Department of the Air Force and industry by removing barriers in accelerating the transition. Achieve this Integration of science and technology solutions into the Department of the Air Force’s operations department.

Collaboration with the Air Force Partnership Mediation Agency, which directly supports the US Air Force Science and Technology 2030 Strategy, has contributed to the success of the Air Force and Space Force TechConnects. As an intermediary for partnerships, we are in a position to provide services that increase the chances of success in conducting collaborative or collaborative activities with SMEs and educational institutions. Working with entities focused on strengthening partnerships between the Department of the Air Force and both SMEs and academia was beneficial, said Elizabeth Escamilla, 2030 Front Door Lead, Department of Science and Technology, Department of the Air Force. ..

Air Force and Space Force TechConnect solves obstacle-affecting innovations

Partnerships or connections with US Department of the Air Force science and technology companies can be difficult due to their structure and various platforms of involvement. To counter this, we have developed this innovative business tool to address these challenges through services that connect processes. The purpose of TechConnect for the Air Force and Space Force is to:

With academia to create, manage, review and update partnership mechanisms and processes focused on the efficiency of providing services that connect industry, innovators, universities and government research centers with professionals and opportunities within the Air Force Science and Technology Enterprises sector. Increase solicitation of ideas among industry

This tool has a nationwide range for inviting and nurturing game-changing ideas and technologies that can come from anyone, anywhere that can ultimately benefit a fighter. .. Since its launch in June 2020, Air Force and Space Force Tech Connect has been optimizing, gathering information from site visitors and users to give users ideas to experts in the Department of the Air Force’s target areas. We are increasing the efficiency and responsiveness for evaluation. .. The long-term goal of the tool is to expand the Department of the Air Force’s science and technology ecosystem to include more mission-oriented organizations and the Department of Defense’s science and technology network.

We strongly believe that the evolution of business processes must be constant in order to avoid stagnation, lost opportunities and partnerships. The Air Force and Space Force TechConnect are expected to undergo change and evolution to keep up with the innovations it is trying to promote, Escamira said.

How to use

The Air Force and Space Force TechConnect team, which is currently staffed, connects quality-related ideas with experts and science and technology opportunities in the Department of the Air Force’s areas of interest. The team reviews submitted ideas and queries, provides feedback, and establishes dialogue with interested US Air Force and US Space Force programs (related submissions only). This tool can be used by academic, industry, entrepreneur, government, and small business innovators with ideas to help advance the Department of the Air Force.

Leveraging evolving government, university, and industry laboratories, we can further innovate towards the impact of change within the Department of the Air Force. For those who submit ideas through the Air Force and Space Force Tech Connect, they have their own ideas. Feedback on their ideas is provided in a timely manner by experts in the Department of the Air Force’s subject areas, Escamira said. I will.

Other opportunities and resources for innovators

Air Force and Space Force TechConnect, coupled with the ability to submit ideas, allows potential collaborators to view opportunities based on the audience sector, sign up to participate in ecosystem events, and raise and fund opportunities. Provides resources and information to learn about following. Other organizations that support science and technology efforts.

If you are an academic or industry innovator with promising ideas or intellectual property who want to commercialize or collaborate with the Air Force on innovation and development of science and technology, Air Force and Space Force TechConnect Team I want to hear from you! Share your ideas here.

About Parallax Advanced Research

Parallax is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization that challenges global challenges by accelerating innovation and developing technologies and solutions through strategic partnerships between Ohio and governments, industry and academia across the country. Is working on. Together with academia, parallax accelerates innovation and brings new breakthroughs. Parallax works with governments to address critical global challenges and provide new solutions. Parallax works with the industry to develop breakthrough ideas and accelerate market launch.

Foster innovation by expanding the US Department of the Air Force’s American research firm by involving, connecting, and enabling innovators across academia, industry, and the Department of Defense (). Use data analytics to identify transformative operational defense solutions in academia, industry, and government. We provide process navigation services to academic teams and SMEs. It also strengthens inter-sectoral engagement by connecting directly to the technical needs of multiple programs.

About Air Force and Space Force Tech Connect

The Air Force and Space Force TechConnect website offers current open opportunities, meetup events, access to the Department of the Air Force’s Science and Technology Enterprise Connector, and a way for everyone to share their ideas. The TechConnect team, consisting of personnel, connects quality and related ideas / technologies with experts in the Department of the Air Force’s areas of interest. The team reviews ideas / inquiries, provides feedback on innovative ideas, and establishes dialogue with potentially interested Air Force and Space Force programs.

