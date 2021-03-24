Hundreds of fleeceware apps earn over $ 400 million for suspicious iOS and Android developers





Researchers have discovered hundreds of fleeceware mobile apps on Google Play and the Apple App Store that are making millions of dollars for developers.

Stalkerware, spyware, and malvertising apps infect spies and data-theft devices, attacking users with ads and generating fraudulent revenue, while freeware apps give software to mobile phone owners Tempt them to download and then charge an exorbitant “subscription” fee.

Often fascinated by “free” trials, users are overcharged for using the app and can reach over $ 3,000 a year in some cases.

Software subscriptions for professional services, enterprise solutions, creative platforms, etc. can be expensive, but unlike these legitimate products, there is generally nothing special about fleeceware.

Developers collect revenue from their work. It’s not illegal, but it can be difficult for users to figure out how to avoid subscription fees. This method of generating revenue for apps seems to continue to grow in popularity.

This week, Avast researchers said they found a total of 204 fleeceware apps in both Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store.

A total of 134 apps have been found on Apple’s iOS platform, with 500 million downloads and projected revenue of $ 365 million.

For Google Play, 70 fleeceware apps were discovered, downloaded 500 million times, and profitable at $ 38.5 million while active and available.

Major fleeceware app trends include astrology, horoscope, photo and filter software, music lessons, cartoon creation, QR code / PDF document scanner, video clip editing and more.

Most of the fleeceware apps that Avast surveyed offer a 3-day trial before the subscription begins.

“At the end of the trial, users are regularly charged a high subscription fee, which brings significant revenue to developers,” says the researchers. “Users can forget to cancel their free trial and incur high charges.”

These apps typically provide the ability to advertise, but even a handful of users who are unaware of their subscription payments can earn far more than the value of the software.

Subscriptions range from $ 4 to $ 66 per week, from all weekly rates to monthly rates.

Even if the user removes the app after noticing the payment, this does not mean that the subscription will be suspended. This allows developers to receive more cash.

Google and Apple are not responsible for refunds after a period of time. In some cases, the company may choose to refund as a gesture of goodwill, such as when a child charges a large amount for an in-app purchase, but it is not obligatory. To do so. Therefore, the only option is to contact the developer directly or request a bank chargeback.

The two companies warn about active subscriptions when the app is removed, but Avast says “it’s clear that fleeceware apps continue to generate revenue.”

Apple and Google provide support pages to help mobile users manage their app subscriptions.

Previous and related coverage

Do you have any hints? Securely contact via WhatsApp | +447713 025 499, or key-based signal: charlie0

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos