2022 Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​takes the sportiness of Grand Touring to a new level

Lots of dedicated luxury details around the car, new advanced and sophisticated technical features, all for one capital purpose: the embodiment of the most dynamic Bentley produced during the brand’s 101-year history. .. Undoubtedly, the new Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​is the pearl of the actual Bentley series shell.

They are willing to be conservative, those British! The new Bentley Continental GT Speed ​​sticks to the philosophy of the house, even if it aims for higher performance levels. Sophisticated oversized technique — yes! Gorgeous neoclassical design — yes! Lightweight or downsizing feature-No! The crew are completely uninterested in the saying, “less, more.” They like the phrase “more”, which does not allow any reply.

The only thing they care about is an acceleration time value of 0 to 100 kph (0 to 62 mph), which requires only 3.6 seconds for this newly built Continental GT speed. Among other things, this is the result of an upgrade process applied to the well-known 6.0-liter W12 TSI engine, which currently produces 659 PS (650 hp) and approximately 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque. The dual-clutch 8-speed transmission is twice as fast as the standard Continental GTW12 in sport mode.

Still, we’re talking about a luxury GT that weighs about 5,000 pounds (2,268 kg). Accelerating it, keeping it stable on the road, it’s completely different, it’s complicated. Still, there is a new electronic all-wheel steering system that improves speed road holding in Bentley and Comfort driving modes.

This is more noticeable in sport mode. The steering works in conjunction with the Bentley Dynamic Ride Adaptive Suspension and Electronic Limited Slip Differential to deliver a level of agility unlike other Bentleys for sale.

In Bentley and Comfort mode, the overall grip is balanced between the front and rear wheels, while in Sport mode it is tuned with a more rearwardly biased torque split. For the first time in Bentley, the latest generation of Continental GT Speed ​​has announced the Electronic Rear Def (eLSD).

