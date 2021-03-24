Google, Microsoft and Dell join new alliance for circular electronics





Every year, humankind produces over 50 million tonnes of e-waste, which weighs about eight times the Great Pyramid of Giza.

But what if you could keep the gadget for a long time and prevent that huge waste?

Dell Technologies, Cisco, Google, and Microsoft have recently joined forces to develop a circular economy for electronics by 2030, convened by global organizations such as the World Economic Forum and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development. Is one of the leading technology and electronics companies.

Circular Electronics Partnership (CEP) brings together businesses, professionals and policy makers to find ways to reduce e-waste at all stages of the electronics life cycle, from design to recycling.

Global tragedy of electronic waste

As global demand for electronic devices grows, so does the rate at which these devices and appliances are scrapped. The average smartphone lasts only a couple of years before it is replaced, but laptops usually last three to five years. The production of electronic waste will increase to 74 million tons per year by 2030, and is expected to increase by 40% from the present.

Currently, less than 20 percent of e-waste is recycled. The rest are usually dumped in landfills, incinerated or informally disposed of in the Global South, releasing toxins such as lead and dioxins into the environment, damaging ecosystems and endangering community health. Exposing.

Mining copper from e-waste and other junk in Ghana. Fairphone, Flickr

Also, simply burying electronics in the ground wasted about US $ 57 billion worth of high-value materials such as gold, silver, copper and platinum on Croatia’s GDP each year.

Much of this waste can be attributed to the current economic model of extracting materials from the earth, turning them into consumer products, and disposing of them after use. This is known as the linear economy.

Not only can the linear economy not be able to explain the environmental and social costs, but it also leads to planned obsolescence in product design, where the product fails within a certain amount of time, performance deteriorates over time, or becomes obsolete. Becomes fashionable.

In one notable case last year, Apple agreed to pay a $ 113 million settlement after admitting that it had deliberately slowed down older iPhone models, replacing many users. Encouraged me to buy a new device.

Similarly, many manufacturers deliberately make it difficult to repair their products, such as by restricting the availability of spare parts or prohibiting people from repairing their devices.

These practices are currently banned in the EU and the UK, and recently adopted legislation requires new appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines and televisions to be repairable for up to 10 years.

Circular economy

The new European law is an important step towards what is known as the circular economy. An alternative economic model that reduces waste and pollution by design and keeps products and materials in use for as long as possible.

The right side of this figure shows how to apply roundness to materials used in electronic devices such as metals and plastics. The innermost loop represents a way to extend the life of a product by designing it to be durable and easy to repair. It can also be shared among users to reduce the need for new products.

When a product is no longer needed, it can be redistributed to another user for reuse, such as through a second-hand store or online marketplace. As is often the case with computers, when it stops working, it can be regenerated or remanufactured. As a last resort, it can be broken down into basic materials for recycling.

Towards circular electronics

To close all these loops, CEP helps develop educational programs for cyclical electronics design and drives demand for circular products by communicating its benefits to consumers. To extend the life of these products, we train independent repair providers to enable consumers to make safe repairs.

End-of-life CEP supports recycling, remanufacturing and recycling efforts by building a global system for manufacturer recovery, developing a reverse supply chain and expanding the market for recycled materials.

These cyclical strategies could increase our diminishing potential to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius below pre-industrial levels. According to a recent report, doubling global circulation could reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by 39% and material usage by 28%.

Even more promising is that circularity has the potential to pay dividends within a few years. According to this 2015 survey, the European circular economy has the potential to generate an annual economic benefit of € 1.8 trillion by 2030. This includes a € 600 billion material cost savings.

These benefits are not overlooked by business leaders.

Michael Murphy, Vice President of Product Development Engineering at Dell Technologies, said the industry needs to act faster. That’s why Circular Electronics Partnership is so important to drive collaboration and remove obstacles to making significant advances in circulation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos