Slack debuts a new feature that allows you to send messages directly to anyone





Slack Connect DM was announced last fall and is currently rolling out support for new features. This means you can send messages to partners and clients outside your organization, or to anyone using Slack. Going a step further, Slack also bullied more advanced communications capabilities coming later this year to create a private business network that links multiple organizations.

Slack details Connect DM, which will be available today, and new business communications features that will be launched in two upcoming blog posts (via The Verge). The ability to send messages to anyone in Slack has many use cases for businesses and organizations, but paid Slack accounts can use this feature to slide to DMs for both paid and free Slack users. I will.

Slack Connect is a faster and safer way to work than sending an email to someone outside your company. It’s the same Slack I use every day, but some people are outside the workspace.

Send an invitation to your partner and send a message in Slack as soon as they accept it. If you need dedicated space for planning projects or looping through other projects, create channels between organizations to give invited members of your organization the freedom to come and go as needed. ..

This feature is currently open to the public. At the top of Slack’s sidebar[SlackConnect]You can check if it is available by clicking. From there, you’ll need the email address of the person you want to send the message to.

When a partner accepts an emailed invitation, it automatically appears in the list of direct message recipients, allowing you to: [to] Send a message in Slack. This includes current users of Slack, including users with free plans.

Free users can’t submit ConnectDM for now unless they sign up for a trial version of their paid Slack plan. However, this feature will soon be available to all Slack users.

You can find more tips and details on Slack’s blog post about Connect DM.

And in another post today, Slack has all of these with “the ability to link multiple organizations to create a private business network, enable integrated directories, channel discovery, and more (available later this year).” Shared how to extend.

