New Samsung Galaxy S20FE variant coming soon





Samsung is developing a new variant of the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) and seems to be approaching its market debut. The device first appeared on the Wi-Fi Alliance list a few weeks ago and was approved with model number SM-G780G. The same device was found on the NBTC certified site in Thailand and is named Galaxy S20FE.

The NBTC list does not show any information about the device, except that it will be a 4G phone (GSM / WCDMA / LTE connection). The new Galaxy S20 FE will be available with single and dual SIM capabilities. This is confirmed in both the Wi-Fi Alliance and NBTC entries.

You may already know that Samsung currently sells the Galaxy S20 FE in two variations, with or without 5G connectivity. The LTE-only Galaxy S20 FE model number is SM-G780F, and the 5G variant model number is SM-G781B. The future SM-G780G will also be an LTE-only phone.

Currently, little is known about this third Galaxy S20FE variant. Therefore, it is unclear if the hardware differences from existing variants are characteristic. However, it comes with the latest version of Android, Android 11.

Indeed, existing Galaxy S20 FE owners have already received an update to Android 11-based One UI 3.1. However, according to Samsung’s software update policy, the next phone will receive updates up to Android 14, but last year’s model will end its life on Android 13.

A third Galaxy S20FE variant is in progress

The Galaxy S20 FE is a high-end smartphone that bridges the gap between Samsung’s midranger and flagship. The company launched these simplified flagships last year when it launched the Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite, and Galaxy S20 FE in an interesting combination of specs. Phones have proven to be very popular and Samsung seems to be preparing to introduce another such device soon.

However, ironically, this news comes when Samsung is already working on the Galaxy S21 FE. This device is a direct sequel to the Galaxy S20 FE and will launch Android 11 from day one. So it’s not clear why Samsung will introduce a third variant of the S20FE at this time. Perhaps it targets several selected markets.

The official announcement shouldn’t be too far away, as the device is getting the necessary certifications thickly and quickly. It’s interesting to see if and how the upcoming Galaxy S20 FE will differ from existing variants.

