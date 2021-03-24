Pixar and Google made me an in-house entrepreneur Here’s what I learned





An entrepreneur is defined as an individual who creates a new business, takes most of the risks, and enjoys most of the rewards sun innovators that are the source of new ideas. In-house entrepreneurs, by comparison, are leaders in driving innovative product development and marketing within the realm of large corporations.

Both terms elicit a profile of those who are willing to take risks to facilitate breakthrough product development. Their motives vary, but both usually have deep insights into new domains and a passion for future visions. Our culture respects such foresight, and for good reason.

Think about how Genentech was founded by venture capitalists with an intuitive understanding of recombinant DNA technology. As Paul Buchheit saw when he launched Gmail on Google through the famous 20% project, it’s not flashy, but in-house entrepreneurs are also making waves.

In-house entrepreneurs are a little less in the press, so guidance and best practices for those on this path are limited. Here are five lessons from my career, working inside some of the world’s most innovative tech companies.

1. Choose your own adventure

Whether you start a company or join it depends largely on how much you believe in the founder’s vision and how much you have driven to defend yourself. Both options have their strengths and weaknesses, but neither is for the weak.

Recognize the flash of your own insights and explore synergies with people already in your domain. Has anyone presented a compelling vision? Are these organizations receiving promising funding or are they on the road to that?

If someone else’s ideas have momentum and their vision is in line with your vision, in-house entrepreneurship may be the way to go. People underestimate the power of the team, whether you are the founder or not.

Early in my career, I had a vision that computer animation would be the way movies were made in the future. I was fortunate to find a fast-growing organization of people at Pixar who share that vision. I joined the company when the team was 50 people and was able to gain momentum.

Credit: DisneyToy Story has transformed the course of animated filmmaking into an infinite distance.

In my early days, we were working on short films and commercials, but soon signed a deal with Disney to get the money to work on the world’s first full-length CG film. The movie was Toy Story and became a big hit.

The innovation it landed on was that today all animated films are now CG-led. I chose to join a team that shares my passion. As a result, I made a higher contribution than when I started my own animation studio.

2. See beyond the status quo

In-house entrepreneurs are constantly challenging the idea of ​​how this is done. However, we do this in a more acceptable way within the existing corporate culture. Throughout your career, you will come across organizations with well-established processes and politics. Most people want to play it safely and pressure you to do the same.

The idea of ​​a disruptor is the greatest asset, but keep in mind that how to apply it needs to respect the existing paradigm. Choose an approach that extends and enhances your existing structure rather than competing with it.

My destructive thinking made me join YouTube. The company has begun to showcase how to deliver videos that are popular with young people, but there are many challenges to surpassing Nyan Cat.

Having been involved in media production at Pixar, I had a strong instinct that creators of all sizes would embrace the democratic nature of web-based distribution rather than waiting for gatekeepers. I joined a team that helps creators distribute videos and gain mindshare. At that time, there were only three people.

We have worked closely with our engineers to constantly push the boundaries of what we can offer to provide the best possible service to our customers. We used methods and processes that are deeply rooted within the company, such as purpose, key outcomes, and user-centered thinking. We also sought to ensure that the doubled business model was in line with the company’s larger plans.

YouTube has forever changed the way we interact with video. Keep in mind that what we can do better is often the first step in unleashing critical career opportunities and business success.

3. Develop the breadth and depth of knowledge

Deep expertise is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, you can delve into specific areas and influence the substantive changes you’ve seen at Genentech. On the other hand, we often cannot see broader trends because we focus so narrowly on our experience.

Disney took a long time to adopt computer graphics because it was so focused on creating traditional animations in areas where they had deep expertise. Meanwhile, the Pixar team observed that the CG animation behind a short film like Tin Toy produced a surprisingly immersive full-length film. Decades later, Disney acquired Pixar.

As an in-house entrepreneur, the company relies on you to gain a deeper understanding of your domain. But it’s also up to you to make other members of your team aware of the trends and predict how those trends will affect your future business.

4. Become your own best defender

In-house entrepreneurs are not exempt from the job of selling their vision and getting in-house support. It’s your job to lead the team, do research, and come up with ideas.

When I first started working for Google’s TV team, TV was considered an outdated concept. This model has been around for nearly 100 years, so we had to think about how to embrace the future.

Credits: Google TV isn’t over yet.

Our team knew that we needed to create a vision and bring in internal stakeholders to be successful. This was achieved by showing how television is changing, identifying key trends in streaming media and home viewing, and showing how they can adapt to address these changes.

We took the approach into account and provided a resonating context and thorough research. At every stage of the road, our team has gained confidence in our vision and has carried out important milestones that enable us to reach the next level. Today, Google TV products are recognized as the leading streaming platform.

Don’t be afraid of the advocacy path. Your role is to help introduce the path within the domain. In-house entrepreneurs usually start with very few resources, regardless of the size of the company. You work as a team, with stakeholder support, and present evidence for unlocking all funding rounds, just as entrepreneurs are involved with VCs.

5. Reconstruct traditional success

In-house entrepreneurs tend to thrive in environments that require abstract creative thinking. Testing ideas and taking risks is part of the game. Of course, there are trade-offs to that idea. Success is neither linear nor guaranteed. It is important to recognize that sometimes we experience setbacks and even failures.

On the other hand, you may see colleagues making more general choices climbing the corporate ladder. Similar success can take time, either because resources are not always free or because the market does not grow as expected.

There were many moments in my career where the initiative failed due to lack of resources and support, and I felt the road was hopeless. But solving complex problems and creating something new excites me. These were indicators of my success.

Intrapreneurship is an opportunity to shape history, which is its own reward. You can also mitigate some (but not all) risks by having a safety net for a large company.

Remember: In-house entrepreneurship can sometimes feel lonely, but it’s also incredibly satisfying! In my opinion, a career spent challenging the status quo, contributing to your point of view, and creating something new from nothing is endlessly rewarding. If you have a similar idea, do it!

