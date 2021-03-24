How to find (& catch) Therian Forme Tornadus





Therian Forme Tornadus will soon be in raid battles. This guide will show players how to find and catch it in Pokemon Go.

Therian Forme Tornadus will soon debut on Pokemon Go. This guide will show you how players can find and capture this Pokemon. Today, March is known as the legendary season of Pokemon Go. During this period, players can capture the Terian forms of Landorus, Thundurus and Tornadus to celebrate the next spring. Each of these legendary Pokemon seems to have a weekly theme attached. For Therian Forme Thundurus, the Charged Up event focused on electric-type Pokemon, offering players new timed research tasks and increasing the amount of electric-type Pokemon to spawn. At the end of the Charged Up event, Therian Forme Tornadus will be part of the new event Weather Week. This guide will show the player how to find and capture this Pokemon.

During Weather Week, Pokemon affected by Weather Boost will provide additional Stardust. Not only that, players can find Shiny Form Rainy Cast Form. This is a big deal as Castform’s weather forecast form is the first to receive a Shiny form in Pokemon history. Originally it was the base version. Even mainline titles don’t have Shiny Weather forms. Therian Forme Tornadus will be the Pokemon to take over next week’s raid battle. This guide will show the player how to defeat and capture this Pokemon.

How to find (and catch) Therian Forme Tornadus in Pokemon GO

Therian Forme Tornadus will begin appearing in raid battles at the end of Weather Week on March 29th. This Pokemon is a mono ice type Pokemon. So rock, ice and electric type movements are perfect for bringing into this raid. Here are some of the best Pokemon to bring into this raid battle.

Mega Manectric: Charge Beam and Wild ChargeRampardos: SmackDown and Rock SlideRaikou: Thunder Shock and Wild ChargeMega Abomasnow: Powder Snow and Weather BallMagnezone: Spark and Wild ChargeGalarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang and Avalanche

Try to dive into this raid battle with at least 6 other players. It’s much easier to beat. If possible, invite your friends to the raid to include them and finally receive an additional premier ball as a friend bonus.

Be sure to use golden or original raspberries once the capture segment has started and before every throw. Also, wait until the attack animation is finished before throwing the ball. After a few trials, Therian Forme Tornadus will join your collection.

Pokemon Gois is now available for iOS and Android.

