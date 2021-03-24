The AI ​​backpack concept provides voice alerts to blind pedestrians





Jagadish Mahendran immediately thought about his artificial intelligence work when he heard about the daily challenges of his friends navigating as blind people.

“For years I’ve been teaching robots to see things,” he said. Mahendran, a computer vision researcher at the University of Georgia Institute for Artificial Intelligence, helped develop machines such as shopping robots and kitchen robots that can “see” in-stock shelves, but for people with poor eyesight and those with poor eyesight. I felt it was ironic that it didn’t help anyone who didn’t.

After investigating existing technologies for the visually impaired and visually impaired, such as camera-enabled canes and GPS-connected smartphone apps, we devised a backpack-based AI design that uses the camera to instantly send alerts.

Mahendran focused on waiting time. For example, delays can be dangerous if a car crosses an intersection quickly. He said he had significantly reduced ragtime.

“”[The camera data] It will be processed as soon as it is captured, “he said.

The data is sent to Bluetooth-enabled earphones to alert the user of obstacles or route changes. In addition to the backpack, the user must wear a vest and fanny pack that houses AI equipment, sensors, cameras, GPS.

He described the system, which has an eight-hour battery life, as “simple, wearable, and unobtrusive.”

He started developing the system in 2013. In 2020, we won an AI contest supported by Intel.

Today, the vest includes a hidden Intel sensor and front camera, while the backpack and fanny pack house a small computing unit and power supply. The Intel OAK-D unit in Vest and Funny Pack is an AI device that processes camera data almost instantly and interprets the world around you.

People interact with it via voice commands such as “start” to activate the system. “Describe” collects information about objects in the camera view, and “locate” retrieves the stored location from the GPS system, such as an office or home address.

“We want to keep communication simple,” said Mahendran, so users aren’t overwhelmed by the constant barrage of voice around them. Instead, the machine reads a short prompt, such as “left” if there is something on the left side of the user, “above, before” explaining the tree branches along the way.

He also created an online community for his technique called MIRA. A blind volunteer helped him create an interface between MIRA and the backpack system.

The system is audio-based. However, the image taken from the camera is similar to the image of a self-driving car. Self-driving cars label objects such as pedestrians, buildings, stop signs, and other vehicles while driving. Developers can see what the computer in the backpack is doing, as shown below.

Look at what your computer “sees”.

Take a walk and handle everything.

Some of Mahendran’s other AI work involves machine vision for self-driving cars. “But self-driving cars can’t be exactly ported to this problem,” he said. “People are usually on the sidewalk while the car is on the road.”

It’s quite different that he and his team had to redesign the open data of existing self-driving cars to suit pedestrian situations.

He plans to maintain communal energy and make all data freely available to other researchers. He also submitted a research treatise on a project awaiting review.

Hema Chamaraj, director of Intel’s Ai4Good, said such projects will become more prevalent with increased access to powerful computing tools at a lower cost. “It’s amazing how much imagination there is,” she said, thinking about other potential projects that could combine machine learning with medical assistance.

Mahendran’s AI backpack isn’t for sale, but he says he plans to launch GoFundMe to equip blind pedestrians who want to use the system.

For Mahendran’s friend who inspired the project, he shipped the unit to her in a few weeks to get feedback from real-life experience.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos