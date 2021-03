Samurai Warriors 5 gets the first explosive gameplay and art to showcase new screenshots and new characters

news

Today, Koei Tecmo hosted a live stream to showcase the first gameplay of Samurai Warriors 5. A new character has also been released.

Published March 24, 2021

In addition to a lot of battle gameplay, you can see cutscenes focusing on Oda Nobunaga and Nohime.

You can check the following recordings.

In addition to the video, the accompanying press release contains many new assets that introduce Kuroda Yoshitaka, Shigeharu Yamanaka, Sena, Hanbei Takenaka, and Kazuji Nakamura.

We will also look at Ultimate Skills and Hyper Attack.

“Samurai Warriors 5 took place during the Warring States period, during which the opposite social order spread throughout Japan. As the war intensified, there were some influential forces trying to dominate the best in these turbulent times. People appear all over the country. Among them, Yoshimoto Imagawa, a lord, dispatches a unit to escort the lord of the neighboring country, Ieyasu Tokugawa, as a hostage. Oda while everyone is evaluating the situation. One person has seen all of this happening from Nobunaga’s hills. SAMURAI WARRIORS 5 begins with Nobunaga and his childhood friend Toshiya Maeda attacking the Imagawa army to rescue Ieyasu from prisoners. ..

In Samurai Warriors 5, this raid and all raids are complemented by a whole new feature that unleashes ultimate skill attacks on enemies. Ultimate skills are very powerful actions that can be used during combat, and players can equip up to four types of ultimate skills at a time. The ultimate skill type includes Avalanche, which can pierce the Earth with a Great Spear to create a shock wave that stuns nearby enemies. recovery. You can increase your offensive or defensive power, or recharge your Warriors gauge. A relentless storm that throws enemies into the air, slams them into pulp, and knocks them to the ground with an attack from the Great Spear. Pulse is an ultimate skill that is suitable for continuing combos, and can be combined with pulse ultimate skills and unmatched attacks.

In addition, Hyper Attack returns to the battlefield, allowing the character to travel long distances while attacking enemies. Hyper Attack is a great starting point for any battle, as it allows you to round up combatants and connect to standard attacks.

In addition to the details of the new battle, it was announced that nine characters will also participate in the battle. These larger figures include Hirobei Kuroda, Shigeharu Yamanaka, Sena, Hanbei Takenaka, Kazuji Nakamura, Tadakatsu Honda, Toshiie Maeda, Oichi, and Nagamasa Asai. All game character models have been completely redesigned and reimagined in a vibrant new style to help tell the story of the Warring States period in an impressive way. “

Samurai Warriors 5 will be available in Japan on June 24th for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, and via Steam on July 27th, 2021 for PS4, Switch, Xbox One and PC.

