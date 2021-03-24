With the change of tvOS 14.5 beta, “Siri Remote” is gone





Apple released tvOS 14.5 to developers on Tuesday, and the update includes some interesting changes to the Apple TV Streaming Box. MacRumors contributor Steve Moser reports that in the latest beta version of tvOS 14.5, the reference to the hardware input device “Siri Remote” that came with the Apple TV has been replaced by the “Apple TV Remote.” In addition, Apple doesn’t refer to the “home button,” instead calling it the “TV button.”

Since Apple has removed most of Siri’s mentions in tvOS 14.5, will the next Apple TV remote remove the Siri brand? Entering into Siri and supporting both fractional and integer formats (23.976fps or 24.000fps) is a great improvement. 🧵 https: //t.co/To8vg9vXbk

— Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) March 23, 2021

This may be more appropriate for your situation, as Apple is simply cleaning up the language. This is because the Siri feature is not available in some countries. However, Apple also prefers to make such changes when new hardware comes in, and there are rumors that new Apple TV hardware may be available this year. Apple TV 4K was originally released in September 2017, and Apple TV HD debuted two years ago.

Moser has a Twitter thread pointing out other changes in tvOS 14.5, including “Type to Siri” features, “Other Wireless Speakers” support, and a redesigned podcast section.

Other features revealed in previous beta versions of tvOS 14.5 include support for the latest PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S / X controllers, refresh rate settings from 30Hz and 60Hz to more specific 29.97Hz and 59.94Hz. Contains changes.

Romans have covered technology since the early 1990s. His career began with MacUser and has worked for MacAddict, Mac | Life and TechTV.

