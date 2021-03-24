Networking Before Nine provided by Google-April 7, 2021





The bi-monthly “Networking before Nine” series is back and is now available from Google. This virtual event provides a great opportunity for networking (including a 30-second introduction to yourself and your business to the entire group) and covers technology and local issues.

Google representatives share the latest information on the latest innovative technology products and services.

Next, Paul McNeal, the owner of CryptoCurator, discusses blockchain technology. Blockchain technology “uses digitization and cryptographic hashes to make the history of digital assets immutable and transparent. Why enterprise blockchain isn’t dead and how it helps organizations. I will explain about it.

Agenda: 8: 15-8: 30 AM Informal Networking 8: 30–8: 35 AM Opening Remarks 8: 35–8: 45 AM Scott Fleming grows on Google 8:45 – 9:10 AM Participants “Elevator Pitch” 9:10 – 9:25 AM Paul McNeal, Curator Curator 9:25 – 9:30 AM Closing Remarks

About our speakers:

Scott Fleming, Google Scott Fleming is responsible for Google’s Professional Services (Public Sector and Security). He works with strategic customers and partners to lead a team that creates and implements a vision of secure cloud transformation. He directly supports the secure deployment of Google Cloud to hundreds of thousands of users, while also contributing to the development of materials such as Google’s HIPAA Implementation Guide, GCP Security Best Practices, and Google’s FedRAM PSSP. In his current role, Scott is responsible for ensuring that customers have access to support, tools, and information to protect their workloads on Google Cloud.

Crypto Curator Paul McNeill Paul McNeill, owner of the Crypto Curator, is a speaker, brand evangelist and technician. McNeil spent an early part of his career communicating with a US Navy submarine unit. After working in the country for 10 years, he was a leader in the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), overseeing the global wireless device program. He grew rapidly and co-founded a recently acquired content curation startup. He was an early adopter of Bitcoin, recognized it in 2011, and has been monitoring the development of blockchain technology daily since then.

Thanks to sponsor Google for generously supporting this morning’s networking initiative.

