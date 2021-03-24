OnePlus Gaming triggers FPS gaming strategy higher





The long-awaited OnePlus 9 series is finally here with the OnePlus Watch revealed at yesterday’s company showcase. In addition to these announcements that stole the show, OnePlus also announced game-trigger accessories for mobile phones. The idea here is to enhance the ability of mobile gamers who don’t want to buy ROG Phone 5 Ultimate but want a similar gaming experience. What’s more, the physical game trigger is much more comfortable than the shoulder trigger button.

The OnePlus Gaming Triggers was unveiled at the end of the announcement and seems already a must-have for all geeky smartphone owners, especially those who love to play first-person shooter battle royale titles like Call of Duty and Call of Duty. PUBG, or racing sims such as Real Racing 3 and Grid Autosport. The trigger supports OnePlus phones as well as other Android and iOS devices less than 11.5mm thick.

Ryan Fenwick, Head of Corporate Communications at OnePlus, explained that the accessories feature capacitive sensing technology that you can simply clip to your phone to position the buttons. After that, you are destined to have a great gaming experience, giving you a substantial tactical advantage, especially in FPS games.

Unlike other third-party accessories that aim to do the same, these bring excellent dimensions to the physical trigger button. You need to map the position of these buttons to match the position of the trigger, as they are displayed by mechanical buttons that press the buttons on the screen in the game.

The OnePlus Gaming Triggers are designed to fit seamlessly into your smartphone screen. Best of all, it can be connected to something with a screen protector or case. It costs 9.99 (about $ 14) and will definitely steal if you are interested in a full-fledged mobile game.

