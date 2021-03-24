Fortnite Guide: Search for bibliographic samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row





The Fortnite Season 6, Week 2 Challenge is now live, two days earlier than expected from last season. In one challenge, players will need to obtain a bibliographic sample from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row. Here you can find four bibliographic samples to complete this Fortnite challenge. Complete it to earn the rewards you need to level up your Battle Pass.

Next week, the challenge will return on Thursday. Week 2 assignments include other unique items that are not normally on the map.

Pleasant Park literature sample

You can find two bibliographic samples in Pleasant Park and get them done in the middle of the challenge. Head to the brick house on the northwest corner of the town. Passing through the front door and just to the left, you will find a bookshelf that glows faintly with the aura of collector’s items. Interact with it to get the first bibliographic sample.

From there, exit the incoming door and go down the sidewalk on the right. Pass by the yellow house and head into the white brick high-rise house. There is a living room on your left with another bookshelf waiting to give you your literary sample as you enter.

Lazy lake literary sample

The first bibliographic sample is at the Lazy Lake gas station. Stop by the town and enter the gas station on the bottom floor, where you’ll find a third literary sample on the bookshelf.

From there, go to the high-rise spa on the edge of the town. There is a pool in the backyard. Pass the pool, go down the ramp and enter the parking lot. Go through the door in front of you and find another literary item.

Retail column literature sample

If you’re following the guide as we laid it out, you’ve already completed this challenge, but you’ve also found one bibliographic sample in case you bounce elsewhere or avoid the crowd. In the retail line to help.

If you look near the Big Shots store, just to the left of the zipline leading to the town, you’ll find a fifth literary sample in the newspaper box. It looks different, but it helps you complete all this challenge in the same way.

For more information on Fortnite Week 2 challenges, read our guide on how to tame wild boars (and other animals).

