Announced that commerce tools are now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace





Durham, NC, March 24, 2021 / PRNewswire /-commercetools, the world leader in next-generation commerce software, today announced that it will increase availability on the Google Cloud Marketplace. By making commerce tools available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, brands and retailers will benefit from deeper product integration, unified billing, and expanded market entry relationships to better meet their global needs. You will be able to do it.

Historically, commercetools was agnostic to cloud vendors, but it’s becoming increasingly clear to commercetools that Google Cloud is best suited to customer needs and ambitions.

commercetools believes that its deeper relationship with Google Cloud will enable more customers to use Google Cloud Console and Marketplace to design unique and engaging digital commerce experiences everywhere.

The new partnership simplifies and integrates co-customer billing. Brands and retailers will be able to purchase commerce tools through the Google Cloud Marketplace. commercetools and Google Cloud will collaborate on market entry efforts, including making it easier for customers to run and extend commercetools on Google Cloud.

Dirk Hoerig, CEO and co-founder of commercetools, said: “We built our own business on Google Cloud, which gives us strong insights into the value of our platforms and infrastructure to make our digital business successful. Like us, our customers need the best. Use cloud resources to customize your commerce application and infrastructure. Deepen collaboration with Google Cloud and become a commerce solution for Google Cloud Marketplace to help customers choose GCP as their cloud platform for their business. Promote growth. Commerce tools. “

“We are pleased that commerce tools will be able to use e-commerce solutions on Google Cloud,” said Carrie Turp, Vice President of Retail and Consumers on Google Cloud. “Google Cloud Marketplace makes it easy for retailers and brands to deploy commerce tools on a global scale, providing consumers with an exceptional digital experience.”

About commercetools commercetools is the world’s leading platform for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. To free the market from the constraints of legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless API-first multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that uses cloud-native, flexible microservices. By using the latest development building blocks on the true cloud platform provided by commercetools, customers can deliver the best commerce experience on a large scale at all touchpoints.

commercetools has offices in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific and is headquartered in Germany. Since its inception in 2006, commercetools software has been implemented by Fortune 500 companies in a variety of industries, from retail to manufacturing, telecommunications to fashion.

For more information, please visit commercetools.com.

For other inquiries regarding the US press, please contact: RebeccaHarbinAllison + PartnersE: [email protected] Tel: 404-832-0698

Margaret ReaVP / Americas Head of Marketing, commercetools E: [email protected]M: 949-278-9149

Company Contact: Stephanie Wittmann Global Communications Manager, commercetoolsE: [email protected] Tel: +49 (0) 173 615 56 01

Source commercetools

