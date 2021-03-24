Tech Group Pushes TMF Repayment Changes to Speed ​​Up New Spending – MeriTalk





A group of 10 technology sector trade associations, led by the Alliance for Digital Innovation (ADI), is calling on the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to make major changes to the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF). I will. Rules and policies, including those that cover repayment obligations.

The proposal aims to expedite the US Congress-approved $ 1 billion in US rescue programs to accelerate the modernization of federal IT.

The Tech Group presents an extensive list of policy change requests in a March 24 letter to Katy Kale, GSA’s deputy administrator, Federal CIO Clare Martorana, and OMB’s deputy director, Robert Fairweather. Did. The TMF is managed by the GSA through a board of directors chaired by the Federal CIO.

Leading the list of proposed TMF policy changes will change the five-year repayment requirements of institutions borrowed from the fund, exempt service fees to help pay for TMF program offices, and send technical experts to borrowing institutions. This is a proposal to support. In their modernization project.

The technology group has also submitted a list of project types that it considers suitable for TMF funding. They include:

Abolition of legacy IT system. Enterprise-wide updates for identity, collaboration, and secure data sharing capabilities. Improved civil service capabilities in compliance with 21st century IDEA law, including secure mobile access to federal and state websites, forms, and records. Investing in long-term remote work and hybrid work technology. Cyber ​​security sharing service; adoption of secure cloud.

New opportunities for investment

The new administration, and now $ 1 billion spent on TMF, will transform the scope, operating model, and scale designed by TMF to fully drive improvements in true digital transformation and cybersecurity. This is an opportunity. Matthew Cornelius, Executive Director of ADI, said in an interview with MeriTalk.

This multi-association letter is incredibly practical for reforming the type of TMF’s operational infrastructure to quickly move this money to issues that are known to have not yet been addressed due to a pandemic. It provides useful and relevant recommendations. Project, he said.

The point is that we don’t want the OMB and GSA to think about what to do with this $ 1 billion. We want you to succeed in doing that, so we’ll have another billion, three billion, or nine billion dollars later. Cornelius said.

Stimulation of TMF demand

The TMF, which recently celebrated its third anniversary, was created by the Modern Government Technology (MGT) Act to fund IT modernization projects of federal agencies. Since then, the fund has received a budget of $ 175 million and reported earlier this month that it had invested $ 125 million in 11 modernization projects so far.

Many federal technical officials personally say that the relatively modest demand for TMF funding is partly due to the five-year repayment obligations that must be generated from savings from funded projects. I will.

At the heart of the tech group’s proposal is to relax funding rules to rapidly deploy new funding to strengthen the federal system, which has been tested by pandemics and is exposed to recent high-profile cyberattacks. That is.

According to them, by rapidly deploying new funds, they will work on COVID-19 recovery efforts and to the latest commercial features needed and long postponed throughout the federal government to transform legacy IT systems. The investment will be unleashed.

Federal agencies must be COVID-19 compliant and equipped with the best technology and security tools available to provide the best service to the American people, the group said. Unfortunately, security is weak and there are many older IT systems still in use throughout the federal government that are obstacles to achieving these goals.

And they argued that the rapid deployment of new funds was in line with Congress’s intention to approve spending. The funding was provided on an emergency budget, the group said. Therefore, Congress hopes that the TMF dollar will be spent quickly and effectively to address federal IT modernization, cybersecurity, and service delivery challenges as a result of COVID-19 response efforts. Is natural.

The group said federal agencies could continue to shy away from TMF if there were no changes to repayment rules and the tedious application process. They said the MGT Act would authorize the OMB to change repayment terms and urged agencies to use this authority for urgent and high-priority projects addressing these critical challenges.

Changing or significantly extending the five-year repayment period also increases the likelihood that TMF will be able to invest in critical multi-institutional projects or commercial shared services. These projects require stable funding for multiple years, demonstrating savings and abolishing current legacy systems and processes, according to the group.

Identifying common opportunities

With this approach, the OMB, GSA, and TMF Boards leverage the flexibility of TMF’s operating model to fund common modernization opportunities across one or more institutions for these legacy IT projects and You will be able to inject capital immediately to deal with the process. According to the group, it will strengthen the security of government agencies.

Doing so will make the TMF dollar more accessible and easier to implement in cross-cutting IT and security challenges that have plagued federal agencies for more than a year in pandemic response, they said. ..

The tech group gives the TMF board a priority funding priority for government agencies and industries, and is the best opportunity to invest across the federal government, rather than simply waiting for potential projects to be submitted. Asked to work together to find out.

Enhanced GSA support

The technical group also sought further support from the GSA Program Management Office to support the potential increase in the number of TMF-funded projects.

For one thing, the GSA needs a more robust team to work with the OMB and inter-ministerial teams to help identify, review, and develop new project proposals in line with today’s national challenges. The group says it will.

This process is multifaceted and likely to continue to evolve, requiring a measured but highly skilled team of technicians, acquisition specialists, security professionals, and customer engagement support professionals. The group states that it is expensive. They continued. It is wise to make the technology, security, program management, or acquisition experts available at the winner’s discretion to help increase the chances of success throughout the life cycle of a TMF investment.

Industry role

And the group will continue to leverage its strong partnerships with the industry and adopt the latest technological approaches to ensure the success of the TMF project, thereby ensuring the long-term sustainability of the fund itself. Insisted.

The additional technical expertise of TMF does not, on the contrary, deny the industry’s ability to provide the most innovative solutions for fund projects. That almost certainly means that the project is likely to be designed and implemented in a state-of-the-art way that has already been adopted. In the commercial sector, they said it would require industry involvement and support to drive successful results.

The Group states that the OMB, GSA, and TMF Boards need to work with industry to identify TMF investment opportunities across governments, rather than relying solely on ideas devised by government agencies. They called for regular open engagement with IT and security industry leaders representing the diversity of available technology platforms and solution paths, and quarterly meetings to share information and status updates with the industry. I did.

In addition to ADI, organizations that sign letters include: Better Identity Coalition; Procurement Advocacy Center; CompTIA; Cyber ​​Security Coalition; Digital Services Coalition; Information Technology Industry Council; Internet Association; and Software and Information Industry Association.

