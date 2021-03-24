Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 Release Date News-CD Projekt Posts Latest Information on Downloads | Games | Entertainment





Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.2 is about to be released on CD Projekt.

The new Cyberpunk patch was originally scheduled for release in February, but has been postponed due to the developer CD Projekt experiencing a real cyberattack.

It’s said to be the biggest update to date, and future patches will include countless bug fixes and gameplay tweaks. Check out the early patch notes here.

Unfortunately, CD Projekt hasn’t actually announced the release date of the important patch.

In the latest update of the CD Projekt social media page, the company said update 1.2 is in testing. This suggests that the launch is imminent.

“ICYMI, last week, along with developer insights, offered a choice of changes from the next patch 1.2,” reading a tweet from CD Projekt.

“The update is currently being tested and we plan to share patch notes before it’s released. You know what’s coming up. Please wait for more details.”

CD Projekt’s comments are good news for fans, and some fans are waiting for a more playable version to be released on the console.

According to the initial update 1.2 patch notes, the download will change the behavior of police in the game.

Previously, when a player committed a crime in Night City, police immediately appeared out of nowhere.

CD Projekt said of this update, “It should reduce the problems that NPCs appear behind players and give the impression that it takes time for police to arrive at the crime scene after a crime is reported.

“We also added a reconnaissance” drone “unit to create the feeling that the police are assessing the situation. “

Steering issues are also addressed in Update 1.2, which adds a sensitivity slider to the options menu.

“Analyzing the feedback on our driving model, we found that many players had problems with steering speed,” continues CD Projekt.

“Most complaints come from players using keyboards on their PCs and players using platforms with low frame rates, focusing on how difficult it is to keep the car away from sidewalks and the like. I did.

“[オプション]On the menu[ステアリング感度]Added a slider. This allows you to slow down the steering speed of all vehicles and all input devices without affecting the maximum turning radius.

“Lower frame rates made it harder to control the car. This is due to a code that did not properly handle extreme changes in frame rate. Steering speeds are very high, from 20 to 60 + FPS. It’s stable. “

Speaking of vehicles, CD Projekt has added the ability to unstack while driving or in the event of a collision with an obstacle.

