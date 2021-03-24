Get ahead of the curve with Google’s core Web Vitals – TechCrunch





Amir Glatt is the CTO and co-founder of Duda, a leading white label web design platform for agencies, SaaS platforms, and other web professionals serving small businesses. Prior to co-founding Duda, Amir worked for SAP, the world’s largest manufacturer of business applications.

one year.

That’s the time Google has given developers to start implementing the changes needed to improve the user experience. In early May 2020, Google published a modest post on one of its developer blogs introducing Core Web Vitals. This is a set of metrics that will make a big difference in how search engines rank websites. In May 2021, Google will officially add these core web vitals to various other page experience signals that we analyze when deciding how to rank our website.

The quest to improve the position of a website in search results has produced hundreds (if not thousands) of how-to articles over the years. Companies that are afraid to hit SEO with Google’s new metrics are urging developers to optimize their websites. At the same time, developers are frustrated by the many things involved in the user experience that aren’t reflected in Core Web Vitals. Many details need to be adjusted.

In addition to improving SEO, small business websites optimized for new metrics will benefit from improved user experience for site visitors.

But what about the owners of start-ups, tech companies, and small businesses that handle their websites in-house? What about agencies and enterprise platforms that manage or host hundreds or thousands of websites for their clients? Many see Core Web Vitals as a big hoop to satisfy their search capabilities, but others see and seize the opportunities that accompany this change.

Improved user experience is rewarded

Are small businesses wondering what’s included for me? It’s important to realize that Core Web Vitals optimizations can be an important tiebreaker between websites if everything else is equal. If your company’s site ranks very well with these rigorous metrics, you can gain an edge over your competitors in search if your content and ranking are comparable.

In addition to improving SEO, small business websites optimized for new metrics will benefit from improved user experience for site visitors. Internet users often complain about long wait times while loading a page and the problem of shifting the entire page when the user tries to click a particular button. As a result, clicking the wrong button causes additional delay. For online retail websites, poor user experience results in loss of revenue because users abandon their shopping cart and never return to the site. With Core Web Vitals in force, companies striving to provide visitors with smooth, speedy performance will outperform slow-designed competitors.

The spark of overdue conversations





