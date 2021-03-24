Attriari Tool Care Program with Lessons Learned from Pandemics





Atria leverages its experience of innovation and senior care to help promote the health and well-being of its residents

Louisville, Kentucky, March 24, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Atria Senior Living, a leading operator in the senior living community in the United States and Canada, incorporates important lessons learned from the COVID-19 experience into its post-care program. Pandemic life and beyond.

Atria Senior Living. (PRNewsFoto / Atria Senior Living)

Last year’s progress helped us rethink how we approach care and provide the highest quality care.

Last year, companies were forced to change their approach to care in order to survive the unprecedented situation that hit the elderly the most, creating a unique set of challenges for the elderly living industry. With limited traditional opportunities for shelter-in-place orders, quarantine protocols, and contact and interaction, Atria brings residents by leveraging technology, streamlining processes, and investing in new and innovative methods. Pivoted care methodologies to stay happy and healthy connected.

When traditional approaches to face-to-face connections and well-being were not possible, Atria created new ways of connecting to continue to provide holistic care to residents. This was achieved with the introduction of the Atria Mobile App, a newly released app from Atria that helped provide important care information at the fingertips of the family. To date, the app has been downloaded by over 8,000 families and residents. This app will allow you to monitor the vitals of residents to increase the visibility of employees and their families and will be the basis of future Atria care programs. In addition, the company has introduced telemedicine technology to many communities, providing opportunities for residents and their healthcare providers to connect without being exposed to the risks of the traditional healthcare environment.

Joanna Mansfield, Senior Vice President of Care and Life Guidance at Atria, said:

The story continues

The pandemic amplified these technological needs and required strong infection control measures that Atria had already implemented. These measures have been enhanced through SafeGuard infection control training.

“Everything from how Atria staff interact with residents to how we clean up had to change last year, which made us more adaptable,” said Mansfield. ..

In addition to technological innovation, Atria has adapted existing programs to maintain inhabitants’ connections and activities in a new virtual world. Atria has found a remote online way to quickly migrate existing programs and events, such as fitness classes and game nights, to accommodate this new landscape and maintain resident-family ties. And through this, residents have discovered new hobbies, new skills, and new connections.

Of the more than 18,000 seniors who call Atria their hometown, two residents create and publish memoirs, two make new friendships through virtual poetry groups, and one resident plays the piano himself. One learned complex woodworking and the other began meditation.

“I had never meditated before a pandemic and I didn’t know how much I could enjoy it,” said Therese One, 83, who lives in Atria, Foster Square, California. “I sometimes worry about my husband, and meditation helped calm my nerves.”

Beyond new skills and hobbies, with the help of ZOOM and FaceTime, other residents have reconnected or connected for the first time with distant family and friends. And these inevitable adaptations have made employees and residents more connected to each other and to the outside world.

“Atria’s efforts to ensure that residents live the best of their lives in any situation have been unwavering last year, but COVID-19 has changed the landscape of care and our world,” Mansfield said. Mr. says. “Last year’s progress really helped us rethink how we approach care and make sure we are ready to provide the highest quality care possible to our residents, regardless of the situation. . “

The company has more than 91% of U.S. residents and staff vaccinated, and the reduction of COVID-19 cases in U.S. face-to-face programs has resumed in all state-approved Atria communities. I am looking to turn the page of the pandemic. Guidelines, wearing masks and continuing social distance.

As Atria moves forward, Mansfield added that the company will continue to leverage innovations born from virtual programs, technology, and other pandemics to provide a way to stay connected and engaged with the public. “After all, the past year has shown not only how important care is, but also that care and connection do not depend on proximity. Most importantly, we want care and connection in the first place. “Mansfield said.

For more information on Atria’s care activities, please visit this page.

About Atria Senior Living Atria Senior Living is a leading operator of the independent, supportive, supportive and memory care community in more than 200 locations in 28 and 7 Canadian provinces. Atria is the home of choice for more than 18,000 seniors and the workplace of choice for more than 13,000 employees. The company knows that older people are prosperous and participated, their contributions are valued, and enjoy access to opportunities and support to help them continue to make positive changes in our world. Create a vibrant community where you can. For more information on Atria, please visit AtriaSeniorLiving.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter. Visit AtriaCareers.com for career opportunities and more information about working at Atria.

Cision

To download multimedia, view the original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atria-retools-care-program-with-lessons-learned-from-pandemic-301255203 .html

Source Atria Senior Living

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos