Google wants to give money to researchers.Some people don’t want to take it anymore





He won the award, he said, “for my feeling when Google was building a really strong and potentially industry-leading ethical AI team.”

Shortly thereafter, that feeling began to disappear. In early December, Timnit Gebru, co-leader of Google’s ethical AI team and a well-known black woman in the field of mostly white men, suddenly left Google. On Wednesday, December 2, she tweeted that she was “immediately fired” in an email sent to the internal mailing list. In her email, she was disappointed with the ongoing lack of diversity in the company and dissatisfied with the internal processes associated with the review of then-unpublished research papers on the risks of building an unprecedentedly large AI language model. Was announced. It’s becoming more and more important to Google’s huge search business.

At the time, Google AI’s leadership said Google AI had told her to withdraw the treatise from consideration for presentation at the conference or remove her name. Google said she accepted Gebble’s resignation for a list of requests she sent via email that needed to be met in order to continue working for the company.

Gebru’s expulsion is a month for the company, including employee turnover, leadership shuffle, and an apology from Google’s CEO for why some employees questioned the location there due to Gebru’s turnover situation. Caused a widespread crisis. Google conducted an internal investigation into the matter, and the results were announced the same day after Gebble left the company, when he fired Margaret Mitchell, Gebble’s co-team leader, who had consistently criticized the company on Twitter. (Google quoted “multiple violations” of the Code of Conduct.) Meanwhile, non-Google researchers, especially AI researchers, are increasingly distrustful of the company’s historically acclaimed scholarships. I am angry with the treatment of Gebru and Mitchell.

A study of how businesses are deploying AI, all of which focus on Stark and are used to detect emotions, when Google sent him a congratulatory note on Wednesday, March 10. We provided $ 60,000 for project proposals. Stark said he quickly felt the need to reject the award to show support for Gebble and Mitchell, and those who still remain on Google’s ethical AI team.

“My first idea was,’I have to turn it down,'” Stark told CNN Business.

Stark is seeing an increasing number of academia quoting the exits of Gebble and Mitchell about the recent decision to confiscate the funds and opportunities offered by the company. Some AI conference organizers are rethinking to sponsor Google. And at least one scholar who received a big check from Google in the past declared he wouldn’t seek financial support until changes were made at the company.

“We can no longer accept funding from companies that treat our employees this way,” Vijay Chidambaram, an assistant professor of storage systems at the University of Texas at Austin, told CNN Business. It was. Chidambaram previously received $ 30,000 from Google in 2018 for a research project.

The money involved has little effect on Google. However, the growing fallout from Google’s tensions with the ethical AI team poses a risk to the company’s reputation and position in the AI ​​community. This is very important because Google fights for both the company’s employee talent and its associated name in the academic community.

“I think this is more widespread than the company is aware of,” Stark said.

Decline of solidarity

Despite his first tendency, Stark didn’t immediately reject Google’s award. He told a colleague what he was going to do. “People were in favor of the decision I made,” he said before sending his reply to Google next Friday. He thanked the company for the “vote of trust” in his work, but he declined the award in solidarity with Dr. Gebble and Dr. Mitchell, their teammates, and everyone in a similar situation. I did. ” Emails viewed by CNN Business.

“We look forward to the possibility of working with Google Research again as organizations and their leaders reflect their decisions, address the harm they have caused, and commit to nurturing in words and actions. Fairness and justice. “Important research and products that support this,” Stark wrote.

He tweeted about his decision to reject and publish the award, noting that many cannot afford to decline such funding from Google and other companies. Stark can give up his money because his faculty at Western University is well funded. The award from Google would have provided additional research funding, he said. “All we can do is reasonably do it, and this was what I felt I could do,” Stark tweeted.

Gebble said he was grateful for Stark’s actions.

“It’s a pretty big deal for someone to decline Google’s sponsorship,” she told CNN Business. “Especially those who are in the early stages of their career.”

Over the last 15 years, the company has provided more than 6,500 academic and research grants to non-Google people, according to a Google spokeswoman. According to a spokeswoman, Stark was the first person to turn down one.

“It was a real blunder of the way they were treated.”

Still, Stark’s decision is just the latest show of solidarity between Gebble and Mitchell.

The first obvious sign of anger came shortly after Gebble left Google. A medium-sized post condemning her departure and demanding transparency about Google’s decisions regarding research treatises quickly won the signatures of Google employees and supporters in the academic and AI fields. By late March, its supporters had grown to nearly 2,700 Google employees and more than 4,300. In early March, we suspended the conference where Gebru and her co-authors submitted their papers, the ACM conference on fairness, accountability and transparency, or the sponsorship agreement with FAccT and Google. Gebru was one of the founders of the conference and was a member of FAccT’s first executive committee. Google has been a sponsor every year since the start of the 2018 annual conference. Michael Ekstrand, Co-Chair of the ACMF AccT Network, confirmed to CNN Business that sponsorship had been suspended, and the move said, “Exstrand said Gebble was not involved in the decision. In March, two scholars protested Google’s actions by tweeting that they had decided not to participate in invitation-only robot research. An online event at Cornell University’s professor of robotics. One Hadas Cress Gazit was one of them, saying she was invited in January but became more modest as the event approached.

“It was a real blunder. [Gebru and Mitchell] It was treated. She told CNN Business in a recent interview. “I don’t want to interact with companies that behave that way to top researchers,” she said.

Google’s efforts to push the boundaries of AI

Google recognizes that its reputation as a research institute has been damaged in recent months, and said the company intends to fix it. At a recent Google Town Hall meeting, first reported by Reuters and also voiced by CNN Business, the company outlined changes to internal research and publishing practices.

“I think the way to regain trust is to keep publishing cutting-edge work in many areas, such as pushing the boundaries of responsible AI-related topics and publishing something that is of great interest to the research community. It’s one of the best ways to stay a leader in research, “said Jeff Dean, Google’s AI director. He answered employee questions about outside researchers, saying they would read a treatise from Google “now more skeptical.”

Gebru, like FAccT, wants more conferences to reassess their relationship with tech companies’ laboratories. Historically, much of the work in AI development and research has been done in an academic environment. But as companies increasingly find commercial uses for technology, the line between academia and business has become blurred. Google is just one of many tech companies that have exerted a great deal of influence on academic societies that publish many of their researcher’s treatises. Its employees sit on a meeting committee and sponsor numerous meetings each year, sometimes on the scale of tens of thousands of dollars.

For example, Google and some subsidiaries of its parent company Alphabet are at the International Conference on Machine Learning (ICML) and Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS) at the $ 20,000 “Platinum” and $ 10,000 “Gold” levels. Listed as a sponsor of. Both major AI conferences in 2020. And some of the company’s employees are sitting on their organizing committee.

ICML President John Langford said the meeting was “currently being held for sponsorship” by Google for the 2021 meeting scheduled for July.

“There is considerable debate about how ICML as a conference will use future sponsorship policies that are part of that discussion to promote a culture and practice of good machine learning.” He added.

Mary Ellen Perry, executive director of NeurIPS, said the conference had not yet made an annual sponsorship call, but the request was “in the light of a set of selection guidelines set by this year’s sponsorship chair. It will be appreciated. ” Neur IPS is scheduled for December.

But for Stark and others in the academic research community, their criteria for accepting funding from Google have already changed.

“The extra research funding would be great,” Stark said. “But that was what I felt I just couldn’t take.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos